I recently did a post on the 107 Jamz Facebook page and posed the following question below. Needless to say, that some of the comments were a little less favorable than I was expecting, but they were real answers from people who live here, or have lived here for some time. Check out the comments below. I have to admit they are pretty humorous on some and others are really showing love to some local businesses that I would second to visit.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO