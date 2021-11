TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Former Baltimore County police officer Anthony Westerman was sentenced Friday to house arrest for the 2017 rape of a 22-year-old woman, authorities said. Westerman, 27, was convicted in August of two counts of second-degree rape, one count of a third-degree sexual offense, one count of fourth-degree sexual offense and one count of second-degree assault, according to a search of online court records. Westerman was suspended without pay from the Baltimore County Police Department after the police department learned of his charges in December 2019. He has since been terminated, WJZ learned Monday. At Friday’s sentencing hearing, Baltimore County Circuit...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO