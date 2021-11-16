Iced Tea Lattes

If you ask us, there's nothing better than a hand-crafted latte. When most people think of a hot coffee, they can't help but smile, and that's certainly the case here at Mashed. The great thing about a latte is that it gives you that nice kick of caffeine, some creamy milk, and, often, a sweet topping that takes it to a whole new level. Recipe developer Ting Dalton of Cook Simply is the brains behind this wonderful latte that tastes just as fantastic as it looks. "You can buy this from Starbucks, but it's so much more satisfying to make it at home with just a few ingredients," Dalton raves. "It's my husband's favorite festive coffee."

