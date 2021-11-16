ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Iced Tea Lattes

tching.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiane shares two delicious recipes for iced tea lattes – Moroccan Mint with green tea and Blueberry Creme with Rooibos. You will need the same steps for each latte, and we always use insulated stainless steel travel tumblers at home to both brew and shake the latte with ice inside the...

tching.com

Comments / 0

Related
americastestkitchen.com

How to Make Latte Foam in 60 Seconds

If you like foamy and frothy steamed milk to top your coffee but don’t have a milk frother, here’s an easy hack that works surprisingly well. All you need is a jar with a lid that doesn’t leak (a Mason jar is perfect) and a microwave. Frothed milk is a...
FOOD & DRINKS
eastgreenwichnews.com

EG Eats: Persephone Latte Syrup from The Nook

The Nook, a metropolitan-inspired coffeehouse that brings Main Street some good Coffee and a sense of Community, all with a dash of Cozy — the three C’s, as they call it. As one of the only purveyors of draft kombucha on tap in the Ocean State, The Nook has a special knack for knowing what customers want before they know they even need it. Along those lines, Shannon Vincellete shares with EG News readers their Persephone Latte Syrup recipe, perfect for those wanting a bit extra in their cup this season.
FOOD & DRINKS
scituation.net

Pumpkin Spice Latte Season on the South Shore

With the temperature finally dropping to the low 50’s in the morning, pumpkin spice latte season has finally begun. Though it may seem as though Starbucks is the only store with a pumpkin spice latte, coffee shops throughout the South Shore brew must-try fall lattes as well. Here are some of my favorites:
COHASSET, MA
100fmrockford.com

Starbucks’ holiday menu includes a new “Sugar Cookie” Iced Latte

Starbucks switched to its holiday menu last week, and this year they have an iced latte that’s supposed to taste like Christmas cookies!. It’s called the Iced “Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.” It’s a non-dairy drink made with sugar cookie-flavored syrup and comes with red and green sprinkles on top. (Here’s a photo.)
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Herbal Tea#Iced Tea#Green Tea#Dairy Milk#Food Drink#California Tea And Herbal#Shake#Moroccan Mint Lrb
Taste Of Home

How to Make Thai Tea

Thai iced tea is a must when enjoying a spicy dish like Spicy Thai Coconut Chicken Soup or Thai Chicken Curry. It’s commonly served in Thai restaurants, but we’re going to show you how to make Thai tea at home. This recipe will come in handy when you need a cool pick-me-up!
FOOD & DRINKS
recipes.net

Starbucks Chai Tea Latte Recipe (Copycat)

How To Make Starbucks Chai Tea Latte (Copycat) Keep warm on wintry days with this Starbucks chai tea latte recipe. You only really need two ingredients to make this comforting drink. Continue Reading Below. Ingredients. 3 fl oz tazo chai tea latte base. 6 fl oz milk, can use non-fat,...
DRINKS
inregister.com

This Pumpkin Spice Latte Loaf is the perfect fall treat

If the lattes aren’t enough for you this fall, then Aimee Broussard’s Pumpkin Spice Latte Loaf might just do the trick. This moist dessert combines the rich flavors of the season by including the star of the show: pumpkin spice brewed coffee. With homemade cream cheese frosting on top, this recipe provides a soft sweetness that is sure to satisfy any sweet tooth.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Homemade Gingerbread Latte Recipe

If you ask us, there's nothing better than a hand-crafted latte. When most people think of a hot coffee, they can't help but smile, and that's certainly the case here at Mashed. The great thing about a latte is that it gives you that nice kick of caffeine, some creamy milk, and, often, a sweet topping that takes it to a whole new level. Recipe developer Ting Dalton of Cook Simply is the brains behind this wonderful latte that tastes just as fantastic as it looks. "You can buy this from Starbucks, but it's so much more satisfying to make it at home with just a few ingredients," Dalton raves. "It's my husband's favorite festive coffee."
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Real Simple

Gingerbread Latte Whoopie Pie

From pumpkin spice to gingerbread, there's a lot of excitement around holiday latte season. But don't stop with beverages. This gingerbread latte cookie is next-level deliciousness. All the flavors of that comforting coffee drink can be tasted in this light and fluffy whoopie pie. Two soft cookies spiced with cinnamon, nutmeg, and clove sandwich a luscious cream cheese filling that's lightly flavored with espresso powder. Plus, they're so cute they'll make the perfect ending to a holiday dinner. Pro tip: for perfectly round cookies, use a ring mold to reshape the cookies as soon as they come out of the oven.
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Hemp-Based Botanical Teas

Willie's Remedy, a CBD wellness brand inspired by the musician and activist Willie Nelson, has officially teamed up with the Tom Petty estate to launch Wildflowers Tea. The partnership aims to pay tribute to iconic rock musician Tom Petty, honoring his legacy via a laid-back, hemp-based tea. In addition, the...
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Minty Energizing Probiotic Teas

The Brew Dr. Uplift Sweet Mint has been announced by the brand as an expansion of its Yerba Mate product line that will provide consumers with a refreshing option to choose when looking to quench their thirst and boost their energy. The drink is crafted using certified organic ingredients such...
DRINKS
autoimmunewellness.com

AIP Pumpkin Latte

This post contains affiliate links. Click here to see what that means!. In order to provide the free resources here on the Autoimmune Wellness website and social media channels, we may accept a commission or other support for our endorsement, recommendation, or link to a product or service in this post.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Crystal-Shaped Teas

Tea Gems bring together tea and crystals with an innovative design that makes tea consumption easy. Taylor Half Baked aspires to "encourage tea drinkers and crystal lovers alike to enjoy tea in an unconventional yet exciting way." Tea Gems are gluten-free, vegan, and biodegradable. Each gem is handcrafted and "is...
DRINKS
lehighvalleystyle.com

Indulge in a Pumpkin Brûlée Latte from Jay's Local

At Jay’s Local in Allentown, every cup of coffee is special. “When searching for a coffee roaster, we knew we wanted someone local and with great quality beans,” says owner and operator Lyell Scherline. The coffee beans at Jay’s are roasted in Kutztown and personally delivered by the owners of Four Monkeys. “We always know when they arrive, as you can smell the freshly roasted beans as soon as they walk through the door,” says Scherline.
ALLENTOWN, PA
scottcountymn.gov

Tasting Wild Tea Virtually

Enjoy a cozy cup of tea at home from wild plants found at Eastman Nature Center. Learn from Eastman’s naturalists about how to safely pick wild plants to make your own teas at home and about the history behind each plant. Kits can be picked up a week before the program. Kit provides enough supplies for five different cups of tea; multiple kits can be purchased if needed. Reservations required by two weeks prior. Call 763-559-6700 to make a reservation.
FOOD & DRINKS
asapland.com

Benefits of Without Milk Tea

Most of the people in the world like to drink tea. If you are one of them who never take milk with tea, here is something for you. Here we will discuss the benefits of without milk teas. Tea is one of the most consumed beverages globally after water. It...
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Drinkable Anti-Bloat Latte Beverages

Arrae, the natural enzyme-based alchemy capsule brand, recently expanded its portfolio with the introduction of the new drinkable Bloat Latte beverage. The drink is designed to help users "debloat" and is "disguised" as a delicious turmeric and cinnamon-spiced latte. It features seven naturally-sourced potent ingredients that will help relieve feelings of bloating and discomfort.
FOOD & DRINKS
WKRG

Best chamomile tea

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Whether you’re drinking it for sleep, relaxation, other potential health benefits or simply because you like the taste, spending some time picking the best chamomile tea will leave you with a quality product. Picking the right chamomile tea is easy...
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy