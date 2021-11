Harry Maguire’s sister has been taking some pretty blatant digs at Roy Keane after his comments on the Man United captain over the international break. Keane was quick to criticise Maguire for the manner in which he celebrated his goal against Albania on Friday. The Irishman was not impressed with Maguire’s gloating following a string of disappointing performances for his club.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO