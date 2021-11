Sometimes on a Saturday morning, I will get up about 4 am and just ride the roads of our beautiful state. Granted, there's not a lot of beauty happening at 4 am but there are a lot of guys and gals on the roadways towing boats. While I am in search of a sunrise at a serene location these other Louisianians are in search of big bass, crappie, redfish, or any of the thousands of other species of fish that seem to thrive in and around Louisiana's waters.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO