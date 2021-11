LA JOLLA, CALIF. – Nov 15, 2021 – In the first study of its kind, researchers from Sanford Burnham Prebys have uncovered molecular changes within the aging brains of individuals with Down syndrome that could help explain their cognitive challenges, including the uniform development of Alzheimer’s disease in these individuals later in life. The findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, could help pave the way for new therapies to aid people with Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease.

