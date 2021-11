Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates). Game notes: The Wings are back in action after an overtime win Saturday vs. the Montreal Canadiens. They're 5-4-1 in their last 10 games and are led by Tyler Bertuzzi's nine goals (16 points) in 13 games and rookie Lucas Raymond's seven goals (15 points) in 16 games. The Stars won Saturday as well, downing the Philadelphia Flyers at home. Dallas is 4-4-2 in its past 10, and defenseman Miro Heiskanen leads with 12 points (nine assists) in 13 games.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO