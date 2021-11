The final PGA Tour event of the fall is here as the RSM Classic bookends the Tournament of Champions in what has been a long, wild 2021. There will be other events — The Match between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau on Nov. 26 as well as the Hero World Challenge — but there aren't any other official events on the calendar and certainly no other opportunities for somebody to play their way into the 2022 Masters at Augusta National for a field loaded with players that are not already in it. As the year winds down, it's time to dive deep one final time.

