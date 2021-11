If you plan to drive over the Frank J. Wood Bridge on Route 201 between Brunswick and Topsham, make sure you are driving a vehicle that won't get you fined $325 for doing it. After an inspection by the Maine DOT in mid-September, the Frank J. Wood Bridge on Route 201 between Brunswick and Topsham engineers determined that in order to assure the bridge is safe for vehicles, the maximum weight limit should be lowered. On October 25th, the weight limit of 25 tons was lowered to 10 tons, requiring vehicles over the limit to take the Route 1 bypass to cross between Topsham and Brunswick.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO