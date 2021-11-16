ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Falling unemployment gives the pound a modest boost

By Follow
FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey was serious when he said he was looking at UK labour market data for clues as to whether to raise rates, then today’s unemployment data is giving him fewer excuses not to act with a modest rate increase next month. This of course assumes...

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

BoE's Haskel: Path of rates is upwards

Bank of England Monetary Policy Committee member Jonathon Haskel said on Tuesday that the path of interest rates is upwards, according to Reuters. Haskel noted that a rise in rates to above emergency levels should be seen as a symptom of the economic recovery and that he is optimistic about the outlook for a recovery in UK productivity.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Eurozone Preliminary Manufacturing PMI beats estimates with 58.6 in November

Eurozone Manufacturing PMI arrives at 58.6 in November vs. 57.3 expected. Bloc’s Services PMI jumps to 56.6 in November vs. 53.5 expected. The Eurozone manufacturing sector activity improved more than expected in the reported month, the latest manufacturing activity survey from IHS/Markit research showed on Tuesday. The Eurozone Manufacturing purchasing...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

BoE's Bailey says bank may not go back to giving hard guidance on rates

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday that the bank may not return to offering a hard form of guidance, according to Reuters. It is not off the table that we give no guidance at all on rates, with decisions to be made meeting by meeting, the governor added, before stating that the UK labour market it very tight.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Mpc#Ilo#The Bank Of England#The Federal Reserve
The Independent

Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
BUSINESS
Baton Rouge Business Report

Unemployment claims fall closer to pre-pandemic levels

U.S. jobless claims are gradually drifting down toward pre-pandemic levels as employers avoid layoffs and many workers quit or remain sidelined in a tight labor market, The Wall Street Journal reports. Initial claims for jobless benefits edged down to a seasonally adjusted 268,000 last week from a revised 269,000 a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKTV

US unemployment falls to new pandemic low

WASHINGTON (AP) - The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the seventh straight week to a pandemic low 268,000. U.S. jobless claims dipped by 1,000 last week from the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The applications for unemployment aid are a proxy for layoffs, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
marketpulse.com

Pound gets boost from jobs data

The British pound has climbed on Tuesday, after drifting at the start of the week. GBP/USD is currently trading at 1.3445, up 0.25% on the day. The UK posted strong job numbers on Tuesday. Employment rose in the July-September period, as some 304 thousand unemployed persons found work during that time. There had been concern that the termination of the government’s furlough scheme at the end of September might lead to an uptick in unemployment but this was not the case, as the unemployment rate dipped lower to 4.3%, down from 4.4%. Still, there are over 2 million people receiving unemployment benefits, almost double the 1.2 million prior to the Covid pandemic. At the same time, there are a record number of job vacancies, so we could see employment numbers improve in the coming months, provided that the government does not impose new health restrictions.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Market Data
The Independent

Unemployment falls to 4.3% as companies take on more workers after furlough ends

Employers added 160,000 people to their payrolls in October as the UK labour market confounded fears that the end of the furlough scheme would result in a sharp rise in joblessness.The extra staff took the total number of payrolled employees to 29.3 million in October, the Office for National Statistics reported. The official unemployment rate for July to September – which includes data from before the end of the furlough scheme – fell to 4.3 per cent, down 0.5 percentage points compared with April to June. It remains 0.3 percentage points above its pre-pandemic level. The latest monthly snapshot indicated...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Australia jobs take shock fall in Oct, unemployment jumps

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian employment suffered a shock fall in October and the jobless rate jumped as coronavirus lockdowns continued to plague the labour market, though all signs point to a rapid recovery now that the economy is reopening. Data on Thursday from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed...
ECONOMY
investing.com

ASX Falls for 3rd Session, Unemployment at 6-Month High

Investing.com - The S&P/ASX 200 dropped 23.50 points or 0.32% to 7,400.40 in Thursday’s deals, extending declines for the third consecutive session amid higher than expected unemployment figures as more people looked for work ahead of coronavirus lockdowns easing, while inflation in the U.S. rose to 31-year highs on an annual basis amid surging food and fuel prices.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

BoE's Haskel: Rate will have to rise if labour market stays tight

In a speech delivered on Tuesday, Jonathan Haskel, External Member of the Bank of England's (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee, said that the BoE will have to hike its policy rate if the labour market stays tight. "From an inflation point of view, higher wages have to be matched by increased...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

German Preliminary Manufacturing PMI arrives at 57.6 in November vs. 56.9 expected

German Manufacturing PMI arrives at 57.6 in November vs. 56.9 expected. Services PMI in Germany rises to 53.4 in November vs. 51.5 expected. EUR/USD flirts with highs near 1.1265 on upbeat German PMIs. The German manufacturing sector continues with its solid pace of expansion in November, the preliminary manufacturing activity...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD slumps towards 0.6900 on RBNZ’s 0.25% rate hike, Governor Orr’s speech eyed

NZD/USD fails to justify Tuesday’s bullish Doji, RBNZ rate hike. RBNZ matches market forecast of 0.25% increase in benchmark rate. New Zealand’s Hipkins announces travel guide for overseas visitors. Treasury Yields eye yearly top but DXY struggles around 16-month high ahead of US top-tier data/events. NZD/USD remains pressured around 0.6930,...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD slides back closer to monthly low, around mid-1.3300s

Brexit woes dragged GBP/USD lower for the third successive day on Tuesday. Bulls seemed unimpressed by stronger UK PMIs for the month of November. Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and added to the selling bias. The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped back closer...
WORLD
BBC

Jobs: Wales' unemployment rate falls to 3.8%

Unemployment in Wales fell slightly to 3.8% between July and September, according latest figures. A total of 58,000 people were unemployed, with the rate in Wales lower than the UK average of 4.3%. Compared with the three months to June, unemployment has fallen by 4,000 in Wales. And it has...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

American stocks and the USD rise after Powell reappointment

American equities and the US dollar rallied after the decision by Joe Biden to reappoint Jerome Powell as the Federal Reserve Chair. His deputy will be Lael Brainard, a Democrat. Investors were paying close attention to the decision because of regulations. In the past few years, Powell has worked to ease some of the regulations that were implemented during the last financial crisis. Lael Brainard was seen as more likely to bring more regulations to the financial sector. For example, she was expected to push banks to disclose more on their carbon financing.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy