Many of my clients come to me with a common fitness goal: They want to lose fat, build muscle, and get a flatter stomach. In order to get a flatter stomach, you have to be doing the right things consistently: Strength training, eating at a calorie deficit, and getting in your daily steps. If you don't do any of those things, then you're not going to slim down your waistline—no matter how many crunches, situps, and side bends you perform.

