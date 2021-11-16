ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saus Home by Glòria Duran Arquitecte

Saus Home is a single-story summer house located in Saus, Spain, designed in 2020 by Glòria Duran Arquitecte. New construction house by the promoter Cases Singulars de L’Empordà, with a project by the architect and interior designer Glòria Duran Torrellas. The magnificent house is located on Calle de Les...

DM House by Horma Estudio

DM House is an original two-story residence located in Sagunto, Spain, designed in 2021 by Horma Estudio. Living on one floor implies continuity, articulation, composition, and fragmentation of spaces without losing the unity of the whole. The project of this house works the globality of the plot from its maximum use by its users.
Casa 1603 by Nordest Arquitectura

Casa 1603 is a traditional townhouse located in Begur, Spain, redesigned and extended in 2020 by Nordest Arquitectura. The House 1603 is a townhome, with a structure of stone-bearing walls and traditional elements typical of the Baix Empordà area. It is located in the heart of the small town of Begur, characterized by its mountainous landscape and its rocky beaches.
Kaleidoscopic Home

SPACE10, IKEA’s research and design lab in Copenhagen, introduce its newest exhibition Kaleidoscopic Home. The exhibition brings the digital platform EverydayExperiments.com to life for the first time to explore how playful interventions in our home can enrich our physical and mental well-being. Australian design duo Tin & Ed imagine how...
Casa la Blanca by Di Frenna Arquitectos

Casa la Blanca is a modern house located in Villa de Álvarez, Colima, Mexico, designed in 2018 by Di Frenna Arquitectos. A lattice screen is lost inside the white walls by day, at night a screen of light and shadows appears on the facade of Casa la Blanca. One of...
Casa D’en Jaume by Guillem Carrera Arquitecte

Casa D’en Jaume is a two-story brick house located in Tarragona, Spain, designed in 2020 by Guillem Carrera Arquitecte. The location of this house is part of a small urban fabric with a triangular floor plan, which is embedded and delimited by the highway, Rovira and Virgili Street, the cemetery and the underpass of the highway. It is an area with particular morphological features, made up of small plots, which most of them were built with small houses between the middle and the end of the 20th century. These are accessed through U-shaped entrance and exit, which at the same time meets an inner square. Since the plots are small, the distance between the existing buildings is small and there are low separating fences, the residents of the area live in visual contact with each other, obtaining a lively and active community.
Six N. Five Studio Renovation by Isern Serra Studio

Six N. Five Studio located in Barcelona, Spain, redesigned in 2021 by Isern Serra Studio. A serene, harmonious and majestic space, where subtlety and simplicity prevail. The formal concept of the project is born from the idea of materiality itself, that while being part of the physical and tangible world. At the same time is related to the digital and surrealistic work of Six N. Five.
The N Cube Villa by Cubism Architects

The N Cube Villa is a contemporary residence located in Tiruppur, Tamil Nadu, India, designed in 2019 by Cubism Architects. Adding a contemporary touch of architecture, the architect visualized the residence as a play of rectangular volumes by introducing various layers to the design as per the client’s needs and wants. Placed in a rectangular plot, the project makes the most of it by using a contemporary built form with well-planned green spaces around it.
Concrete House by Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia

Concrete House is a lovely private residence located in Almacinha, Portugal, designed in 2020 by Utopia – Arquitectura e Engenharia. The plot was located in Almacinha, county of Mortágua, Portugal and had a diagonal view to the beautiful landscape of the Aguieira dam. We were asked to design a concrete house with environmental concerns generating maximum thermal efficiency and respect for the green surroundings. The house concept is thus born from the topography of the land: a simple design gesture digs and generates a courtyard on the ground, and from a simple cut on the terrain a big window appears. The roof is completely green and the concrete appears externally on the facade and landscape walls.Concrete in the exterior and interior of the houseOn the exterior, the concrete in sight is a process that requires superior technical care but which symbolically remind us of the ancestral constructions “in situ” using the high thermal inertia of the earth.
