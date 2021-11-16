GBP/USD Forecast: Technicals point to additional recovery gains

Sell Stop։ Below 1.3349. Stop Loss։ Above 1.3408. The technical analysis of the GBPUSD price chart on a 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD: H1 failed to breach the resistance line under the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling itself. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.3349. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.34708 After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend canceling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.

MARKETS ・ 15 HOURS AGO