GBP/USD Forecast: Technicals point to additional recovery gains

FXStreet.com
 7 days ago

GBP/USD has managed to hold its ground despite broad-based USD strength. UK labour market data seems to be helping the British pound find demand. Eyes on Brexit headlines, October Retail Sales data from US. GBP/USD has regained its traction early Tuesday and the technical developments suggest that the pair...

www.fxstreet.com

actionforex.com

Two Trades To Watch: GBP/USD, DAX

GBP/USD fell 0.4% in the previous session, its third straight day of decline and is stabilizing today. US Dollar strength hit the pair after Jerome Powell was re-nominated as Fed Chair. Following the announcement Fed interest hike bets ramped up, with Powell expected to adopt a more aggressive approach to monetary policy.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro could extend rebound if bulls clear 1.1300 hurdle

EUR/USD has found support after closing in on 1.1200. Dollar is edging lower alongside yields following Monday's rally. Upbeat PMI data from Germany is helping the shared currency find demand. The shared currency has gathered strength early Tuesday and EUR/USD's technical outlook points to additional recovery gains in the near...
FXStreet.com

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After completing another descending structure at 1.1230, EURUSD is expected to correct towards 1.1277. Later, the market may form a new descending structure to reach 1.1195 and then start another correction with the target at 1.1350. GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”. After finishing the descending wave at 1.3396,...
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD slides back closer to monthly low, around mid-1.3300s

Brexit woes dragged GBP/USD lower for the third successive day on Tuesday. Bulls seemed unimpressed by stronger UK PMIs for the month of November. Hawkish Fed expectations underpinned the USD and added to the selling bias. The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and dropped back closer...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Risk-off paves the way for a break below 1.1200

EU Markit PMIs beat expectations but noted a “marked increase in inflationary pressures.”. US Treasury yields surged on the back of renewed inflation concerns. EUR/USD has corrected extreme oversold conditions and is ready to resume its decline. The EUR/USD pair advanced to post an intraday high of 1.1274 during London...
FXStreet.com

Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD plunges to $23.30s as US bond yields keep rallying

XAG/USD slumps for the second consecutive day broke below $24.00. Higher US T-bond yields, rise towards 1.646%, strengthen the greenback. XAG/USD: Failure to reclaim $23.53 opens the door for further downside, towards $23.00. Silver (XAG/USD) plummets during the New York session, down 2.98%, trading at $23.44 at the time of...
FXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the GBP/USD price retreat reverse?

Sell Stop։ Below 1.3349. Stop Loss։ Above 1.3408. The technical analysis of the GBPUSD price chart on a 1-hour timeframe shows GBPUSD: H1 failed to breach the resistance line under the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling itself. We believe the bearish movement will continue after the price breaches below the lower bound of the Donchian channel at 1.3349. A level below this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to sell. The stop loss can be placed above 1.34708 After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal high indicator, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend canceling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
FXStreet.com

UK: Bank of England set to hike less quickly than markets expect

The UK central bank looks poised to increase rates this December and we expect two further hikes next year. But growth headwinds and a comparatively less severe inflation issue suggest markets are overestimating the pace of tightening. Brexit is also set to return as a source of uncertainty, as tensions build between the UK and EU.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hangs near multi-week low, bears flirt with $1,800 mark

Gold struggled to preserve its modest intraday recovery gains from a near three-week low. Hawkish Fed expectations, elevated US bond yields, stronger USD contributed to cap gains. COVID-19 jitters could lend support to the safe-haven metal and help limit the downside. Gold gained some positive traction during the first half...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: 1.1220 opens risk to 1.1000, FOMC eyed

EUR/USD bears get set for a run on the 1.1000 figure for the sessions ahead. Bears need to break the hourly support seen in recent lows near 1.1220. EUR/USD is slightly up at the moment by some 0.14% after travelling from a low of 1.1226 and reaching as high as 1.1275. Nevertheless, not much more can be expected on a day where markets are subdued ahead of the Thanksgiving Day holiday Thursday in the US and key data tomorrow.
FXStreet.com

XAU/EUR pullback continues, now under 21DMA at €1586 as Eurozone real yields rise

XAU/EUR fell below its 21DMA at €1586 on Tuesday as Eurozone real yields rallied. Hawkish ECB commentary was the catalyst for the rise in yields, after markets reacted hawkishly on Monday to Powell’s renomination. Euro-denominated spot gold (XAU/EUR) prices tumbled beneath their 21-day moving average at €1586 on Tuesday, taking...
DailyFx

Gold Price Forecast: Major Bearish Technical Reversal - Levels for XAU/USD

Gold prices have been obliterated this week as Fed rate hikes have surged around commentary from Fed Chair Powell and incoming Fed Vice Chair Brainard. A return back to the uptrend from the August 2021 and September 2021 swing lows near 1770 is in focus in the short-term before support comes into play.
FXStreet.com

Forex Today: Dollar strong ahead of US first-tier events

The dollar extended its gains, reaching fresh 2021 highs vs the EUR and the GBP. EUR/USD bottomed for the day at 1.1225, while GBP/USD fell to 1.3341. The sour tone of global indexes and higher government bond yields fueled demand for the safe-haven dollar. Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD attempts to rebound after strong European data

The EURUSD had a relief rally on Tuesday as the market reflected on positive economic numbers from Europe. According to Markit, the bloc’s manufacturing and services sectors did relatively well in November. Across the region, manufacturing PMI rose from 58.3 in October to 58.6 in November. The services PMI also jumped from 54.6 to 56.6. This happened even as more countries in the region saw an uptick in the number of Covid cases. In Germany and France, manufacturing PMI rose to 57.6 and 54.6, respectively. Still, there are concerns about the impact of these Covid-19 cases on the economy.
FXStreet.com

Bitcoin still trading in bullish channel despite price support break: Analysts

Bitcoin’s broader outlook remains constructive regardless of the recent pulldown. The cryptocurrency fell below the support level of $57,653, the Oct. 23 low, which has opened the doors for a deeper pullback. “There has been an 18% drawdown [from record high], but we have been here several times before, in...
