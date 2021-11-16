ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Libya’s eastern commander Haftar announces election bid

By Syndicated Content
b975.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) – Eastern commander Khalifa Haftar will run in Libya’s presidential elections due next month, he announced in a televised speech on...

b975.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Govts tell their citizens to leave war-torn country immediately

A growing number of Western governments are urging any of their citizens currently in Ethiopia to leave the war-torn country as soon as possible, as the UN confirmed it will relocate the families of international staff. Amid fears of a rebel advance on the Ethiopian capital, Germany's foreign ministry and...
WORLD
Washington Post

Foreign powers are intervening in Ethiopia. They may only make the conflict worse.

Amid the violence in Ethiopia, Eritrea and the United States have engaged in an escalating war of words. On Nov. 12, Washington imposed fresh sanctions as punishment for human rights abuses committed by Eritrean troops fighting alongside the Ethiopian army in a bloody civil conflict, with the U.S. Treasury announcing that it would blacklist the Eritrean military and ruling party. The Eritrean Information Ministry responded by alleging that the “illicit and immoral sanctions” were designed to harm the Eritrean people.
WORLD
US News and World Report

Libya's Dbeibah Says Election Law Flawed

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya's Prime Minister Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah said on Monday the parliament's election law was flawed and written to serve specific candidates as he said he would announce whether he will run for president "at the crucial moment". Allies of Dbeibah told Reuters a week ago that he would...
MIDDLE EAST
US News and World Report

Libya's Former Interior Minister Registers for Presidential Bid

TRIPOLI (Reuters) - Libya's former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha registered as a presidential candidate on Thursday for a planned December election that remains in doubt amid disputes over the rules. Bashagha was the influential interior minister in the internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) that ruled in western areas...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Libya#Election#Benghazi#Presidential Elections#Reuters#Eastern#The Libyan National Army
Fox News

Gadhafi's son announces candidacy for president of Libya

The son and one-time heir apparent of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi announced Sunday his candidacy for the country's presidential election next month, Libya's election agency said. Seif al-Islam, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on charges of crimes against humanity related to a 2011 uprising, submitted his...
WORLD
AFP

300-pro-Haftar mercenaries to quit Libya

Forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said Thursday 300 foreign mercenaries fighting on their side would leave the country, at the request of France, which will host a conference on Libya. The announcement, which gave no timeline for their exit, comes on the eve of an international conference in Paris aimed at ensuring Libya sticks to plans to hold elections in December, in a bid to restore stability in the North African country. The UN estimates that 20,000 mercenaries and foreign fighters are deployed in Libya, including from the Russian private security firm Wagner, as well as from Chad, Sudan and Syria. Haftar, who has been accused by critics of wanting to establish a military dictatorship in Libya, was backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Russia and France, while Turkey provided military aid to the internationally-backed Tripoli administration.
MILITARY
US News and World Report

Gaddafi, Haftar Election Bids Add Fresh Uncertainty to Libya Turmoil

(Reuters) - The entry of two men accused of war crimes into Libya's presidential race has ramped up the perils of an election meant to help end years of chaos but which could instead set the fuse for a new conflict. Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, wanted internationally for his role in...
WORLD
US News and World Report

Libya's Eastern Forces Say 300 Foreign Mercenaries to Leave

BENGHAZI, Libya (Reuters) - Libya's eastern-based forces have agreed to repatriate 300 foreign mercenaries from their area of control after a request from France, a military official said a day before Paris hosts an international conference on the crisis. The move is intended to stimulate a U.N.-backed agreement struck last...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Place
Dubai
AFP

East Libya strongman Haftar says to run for president

The strongman in the east of war-scarred Libya, Khalifa Haftar, says he will run for president in a December 24 election that is also set to be contested by a son of former dictator Moamer Kadhafi. His announcement comes two days after the candidacy of Seif al-Islam Kadhafi -- the son of slain dictator Moamer Kadhafi -- who has been accused of war crimes by the International Criminal Court (ICC).
WORLD
Derrick

Libya's powerful ex-minister announces bid for president

TRIPOLI, Libya (AP) — Libya’s former interior minister announced Thursday his bid to run for president in the much-anticipated elections next month, the latest candidate to join the race for the highest office in the oil-rich nation devastated by years of civil war. Fathi Bashagha submitted his candidacy papers in...
WORLD
b975.com

Sudan’s Hamdok says he’s free to form technocrat gov’t -Al Jazeera TV

CAIRO (Reuters) – Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said on Sunday the political deal he signed with the military grants him complete freedom in forming a government of technocrats, Al Jazeera TV reported. “We agreed to hold elections before July 2023,” Al Jazeera quoted him as saying. Earlier on Sunday,...
WORLD
b975.com

Thousands march towards presidential palace in Khartoum – Reuters witness

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – Thousands of protesters marched towards the presidential palace in Sudan’s capital Khartoum ahead of an expected meeting between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Sunday, according to a Reuters witness. Demonstrators carried Sudanese flags as well as pictures of those killed...
PROTESTS
b975.com

Kazakh ex-president to hand over ruling party leadership to successor

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) – Kazakhstan’s former president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, will hand over his role as the leader of the ruling Nur Otan party to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Nazarbayev’s spokesman said on Tuesday. Nazarbayev, 81, had run the Central Asian country for almost three decades before abruptly resigning in 2019 and nominating...
WORLD
b975.com

Saudi-led coalition to target military targets in Yemen’s Sanaa -state TV

CAIRO (Reuters) – The Saudi-led coalition said on Wednesday it is launching air strikes on “legitimate” military targets in the capital Sanaa, asking civilians not to gather around or approach the targeted sites. The Houthis have repeatedly launched cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia using drones and missiles since the coalition...
MILITARY
AFP

Ethiopia's Oromo rebel leader predicts victory 'very soon'

A rebel leader fighting Ethiopia's government has said his troops are near the capital and preparing another attack, predicting the war will end "very soon" as diplomats rush to negotiate a ceasefire. The government has rejected suggestions the rebels are within striking distance of Addis Ababa, but has ordered the capital to prepare to defend itself.
POLITICS
AFP

EU observers report irregularities in Venezuela vote

An EU observer mission on Tuesday reported irregularities in Venezuelan elections for governors and mayors over the weekend, in which opposition parties participated for the first time since 2017. Despite "better conditions" than in previous elections, the observers noted a "lack of adherence to the rule of law." Mission head Isabel Santos told reporters that "some laws affected the equality of conditions, the balance and the transparency of the elections" and this within the context of a "lack of judicial independence." The government of President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 election is not recognized by part of the international community, won a landslide victory in Sunday's ballot, which was overseen by EU observers for the first time in 15 years.
POLITICS
The Independent

China’s ‘secret’ UAE military facility sends message to nationalists at home

A Chinese military base in the Gulf has long been a nightmare scenario for many US officials who, for years, watched the growing ties between China and their Gulf allies with a wary eye.Now, their suspicions about China’s ambitions to establish a military footprint in the oil-rich region appear to have taken a step closer to becoming a reality.Satellite images emerged last week suggesting that China was building a multi-storey military facility in the UAE port of Khalifa. The UAE government appeared not to be aware of the building in the terminal which was built and operated by the Chinese...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy