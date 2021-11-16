ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Russell Wilson wants to play 20-plus years and own NFL team

ESPN
 7 days ago

Russell Wilson wants to play another decade and hopes to buy an NFL team after he retires. The seven-time Pro Bowl quarterback is focused on helping the Seattle Seahawks (3-6) turn their season around but he also has big plans for the future. I definitely want to play for...

www.espn.com

NFL

