Lin-Manuel Miranda responds to criticism of his films: ‘It’s not cancellation, that’s having opinions’

Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to criticism of In the Heights , saying that it was “fair” for other people to express their opinions.

The Hamilton creator faced scrutiny earlier this year over claims that In the Heights – a musical film written by Miranda and set in New York’s Washington Heights district – had insufficiently represented the area’s Afro-Latinx population.

Miranda apologised earlier this year, telling fans that he was sorry for the “hurt and frustration over colourism” in the film.

Speaking to The New Yorker , Miranda addressed the controversy again.

“Once something has success, you’re not the underdog trying to make it happen anymore,” he said. “You have to graduate past the mind-set of, like, It’s a miracle I got something on the stage. Because now that is expected of me. And people go, ‘Yeah, but what about this? And what about this?’ And that’s fair! I do that with art I find lacking.”

“It’s not cancellation, that’s having opinions,” he added. “So I try to take it in that spirit.”

His latest project is Tick, Tick... Boom! , an adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical that marks Miranda’s directorial film debut. The film stars Andrew Garfield.

Tick, Tick... Boom! is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 19 November.