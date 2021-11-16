ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lin-Manuel Miranda responds to criticism of his films: ‘It’s not cancellation, that’s having opinions’

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fn5R_0cy1jRqB00

Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to criticism of In the Heights , saying that it was “fair” for other people to express their opinions.

The Hamilton creator faced scrutiny earlier this year over claims that In the Heights – a musical film written by Miranda and set in New York’s Washington Heights district – had insufficiently represented the area’s Afro-Latinx population.

Miranda apologised earlier this year, telling fans that he was sorry for the “hurt and frustration over colourism” in the film.

Speaking to The New Yorker , Miranda addressed the controversy again.

“Once something has success, you’re not the underdog trying to make it happen anymore,” he said. “You have to graduate past the mind-set of, like, It’s a miracle I got something on the stage. Because now that is expected of me. And people go, ‘Yeah, but what about this? And what about this?’ And that’s fair! I do that with art I find lacking.”

“It’s not cancellation, that’s having opinions,” he added. “So I try to take it in that spirit.”

His latest project is Tick, Tick... Boom! , an adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical musical that marks Miranda’s directorial film debut. The film stars Andrew Garfield.

Tick, Tick... Boom! is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 19 November.

Related
Reuters

Lin-Manuel Miranda launches film festival with directorial debut

LOS ANGELES, Nov 10 (Reuters) - "Hamilton" writer Lin-Manuel Miranda opened the American Film Institute's festival on Wednesday with the premiere of his directorial debut, "Tick, Tick... BOOM!", a musical by Jonathan Larson, most famous for Broadway hit "Rent". Larson died at 32 from a heart condition and received three...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Tick Tick Boom’ Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Directorial Debut Has the Highs and Lows of a Passion Project

It’s been over 30 years since Jonathan Larson’s first performance of “Tick Tick Boom” a work he categorized as a rock monologue. Just a few years before his tragic and wholly unexpected passing (on the eve of the premiere of his seismic musical “Rent”), he channeled his anxieties into a show about struggling to write a generation-shifting piece of theater. For those unfamiliar with the history behind it, the opening of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s new Netflix-bound film adaptation of “Tick Tick Boom” offers an overview (complete with a tongue-in-cheek disclaimer that lets the audience put their chosen amount of stress on the...
MOVIES
Vogue Magazine

In Lin-Manuel Miranda's Directing Debut, Andrew Garfield Stuns as Rent Creator Jonathan Larson

If you’re in the market for a stage and screen actor of peerless honesty, fervor, and daring, Andrew Garfield is your man. But when it comes to high-octane, sell-it-to-the-back-row musical theater performers, his is not the first name that springs to mind. So, it’s a testament to Lin-Manuel Miranda’s genius for spotting unlikely connections that, while he was watching Garfield’s Tony-winning performance in the 2018 Broadway revival of Angels in America, he immediately knew that he had found the leading man for his upcoming film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s autobiographical pop musical Tick, Tick... Boom! “It was such an incredible feat, and I thought, Oh, this guy can do anything,” Miranda recalls. “He was such a life force—he burned so bright on that stage—and I realized that he had everything I was looking for: incredible intensity but also incredible empathy.”
MOVIES
Register Citizen

'Tick, Tick... Boom!' Review: Lin-Manuel Miranda Makes 'Rent' Creator Jonathan Larson's Self-Portrait Feel Even More Personal

Initially conceived as a one-man “rock monologue,” then taking on an unexpected new depth after the early death of its creator at age 35, Jonathan Larson’s “Tick, Tick… Boom!” is a show uniquely suited to the musical theater crowd — and not just the masses of fans Larson won over with “Rent.” It resonates especially strongly with the writers, performers and fellow creatives who can identify with how he articulated the struggle to be recognized, to make meaningful work and, according to the high bar Larson set for himself, to “wake up a generation.” People like Lin-Manuel Miranda.
MOVIES
NewsTimes

Andrew Garfield Says Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' Was 'The Most Joyous Set I've Ever Been On'

Multi-hyphenate, Broadway treasure and seemingly all-around creative savant Lin-Manuel Miranda admitted that, in making his film directorial debut, even he had to face a slight learning curve. “There were definitely times I yelled ‘Cut!’ when I meant ‘Action!’” he chuckled at AFI Fest’s opening night at the TCL Chinese Theater, where the spotlight was centered on his Netflix film “Tick, Tick…Boom!”
MOVIES
The Guardian

tick, tick … BOOM! review – Lin-Manuel Miranda’s heartfelt tribute to Broadway

Lin-Manuel Miranda gives us an unashamed sugar rush of showbiz rapture and showbiz solemnity in this heartfelt tribute to Broadway talent Jonathan Larson, played here by Andrew Garfield. Larson was the composer who created the smash-hit 90s show Rent but died at 35 of an aortic failure, just before opening night, an almost unbearable metaphor for the backstage heartbreak of musical theatre. (Miranda himself has a cameo as a short-order cook in the diner where Larson had to work as a waiter in his early years.)
MOVIES
digg.com

Is Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'tick, tick... Boom!' Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Say

Accomplished entertainer and facial-expression extraordinaire Lin-Manuel Miranda's feature-length film "tick, tick… Boom!' is out in select cinemas this week and will be streaming on Netflix next week. It's an adaptation of the eponymous musical written by Jonathan Larson and stars Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp and Vanessa Hudgens, among others. Is...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Julia’ Arrives With A Culinary Marketing Blitz; Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Tik, Tik… Boom!’ In Theaters – Specialty Preview

Sony Pictures Classics releases Telluride-darling documentary Julia with a national TV push, culinary events and virtual screenings through November hosted by famous chefs from Alice Waters (San Francisco) and Johnny Spero (Boston) to Jamie Bissonnette (Houston) and luminaries from New York, LA, Philly and Miami. Directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen talked up the film on one Today show segment, followed by another, where food stylist Susan Spungen made Child’s recipe for pear and almond tarts. Chef Marcus Samuelsson – who appears in the film — cooked Julia Child’s classic roasted chicken and glazed carrots on Rachel Ray. A Nightline interview...
MOVIES
Miami Herald

Andrew Garfield, Lin-Manuel Miranda on honoring one of Broadway’s most influential artists with ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’ film

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a 21-year-old aspiring artist when the “Tick, Tick... Boom!” stage musical blew his mind. It was in October 2001 that Miranda — now known for creating Broadway blockbusters “In the Heights” and “Hamilton” — first witnessed Jonathan Larson’s semiautobiographical take on being a struggling songwriter in New York.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals How Songwriting for Film Is Different Than Musical Theater

The prolific Lin-Manuel Miranda has had a busy year, with Warner Bros.’ adaptation of his musical In the Heights hitting theaters and HBO Max in June; writing songs for two animated features, Netflix’s Vivo (for which he also lent his voice as the title character) and Disney’s Encanto; and making his feature film directorial debut with Netflix’s tick, tick … BOOM!, which stars Andrew Garfield as Rent creator Jonathan Larson. (He also picked up yet another award for Hamilton: an Emmy for outstanding variety special.) The multihyphenate spoke with THR about how his songwriting process for a film compares to...
MOVIES
SFGate

'Encanto' Review: Disney's Lush and Lovely Animated Fairy Tale, Fueled by a Tasty Batch of Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs

“Encanto” is a lively, lovely, lushly enveloping digitally animated musical fairy tale. It’s the 60th animated feature produced by the Walt Disney company, and to borrow a phrase from the old Disney TV series, it’s set in a wonderful world of color — a rapturously imagined, rainbow-gorgeous village tucked inside the misty green mountains of Colombia, where the members of the Madrigal family lead a magical existence. The ornate designer tiles of La Casa Madrigal, their idyllic mansion, turn into a synchronized army of domestic helpers, and each family member is endowed with his or her own superhuman gift. Actually, one of them has no gift. That would be the heroine, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), who is just like us — which means, within her family, that she’s the odd girl out.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Controversy With Hamilton And In The Heights Work: ‘It’s Not Cancellation’

Being canceled online has become part of the course for many celebrities. And Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is a star who has engaged in online discourse. Critics have made it no secret about their disapproval of the award-winning musical and its predecessor In the Heights. Both musicals have come under fire for differing reasons. The controversies threw Miranda off, but he didn’t revolt against the backlash like other stars. The Tick, Tick… Boom! director reflected on the issues surrounding his two signature musicals.
MOVIES
Billboard

Lin-Manuel Miranda Jokes About Jake Gyllenhaal & ‘Taylor’s Version’ In Freestyle Rap

Lin-Manuel Miranda is fresh off the release of Tick, Tick…Boom!, his official feature film directorial debut. To promote the film — which follows the life of Rent composer Jonathan Larson — Miranda stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and played Wheel of Freestyle against Black Thought (The Roots’ Tariq Trotter), who stars in Tick, Tick…Boom! as H.A.W.K. Smooth. The musicians pressed a button on a random word generator and had to come up with a freestyle using the words.
MUSIC
