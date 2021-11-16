ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Vodafone sales boosted as travelling brings in roaming fees

By Independent TV
The Independent
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTelecoms giant Vodafone has revealed a recovery in mobile phone sales since the pandemic, with increased customer loyalty across Europe. In the UK, revenues jumped 6% to 3.2 billion euros (£2.7 billion) in the six months to the end of September, although part of this jump was due to a...

www.independent.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Booking to buy Swedish travel agency Etraveli for $1.83 billion

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Online travel agency Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG.O) on Tuesday said it would acquire Sweden-based Etraveli Group for about 1.63 billion euros ($1.83 billion), its second major deal this month. Etraveli, currently owned by private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, offers search, book and fulfillment services of...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Italian competition watchdog fines Apple, Amazon $225M

Italy's antitrust watchdog has fined Apple and Amazon more than 200 million euros ($225 million) for cooperating to restrict competition in the sale of Apple and Beats branded products in violation of European Union rules. An investigation found that provisions in a 2018 agreement between the U.S. tech giants limited access to Italy's Amazon marketplace to selected resellers, the Italian Competition Authority said Tuesday.The watchdog slapped Apple with a 134.5 million euro ($151.32 million) fine and Amazon with a 68.7 million euro ($77.29 million) penalty. It also ordered them to end the restrictions and give resellers access in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Airlines demand simplification of Passenger Locator Form for travel

Airlines from Britain and beyond have demanded that the UK passenger locator form is simplified. The online form must be completed in the 48 hours before arriving in the UK. Many other countries require documents to be supplied, but no other European country has a form as complex as the UK’s. It is available only in English.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Bulb to enter special administration with 1.7 million customers affected

Bulb is set to be placed into special administration, as the crisis engulfing UK energy suppliers deepened on Monday.The company will be by far the largest supplier to go into administration or out of business this year amid soaring wholesale energy prices. Bulb will continue to supply its 1.7 million customers while the special administrators work out longer-term plans, which could include a rescue or the transfer of customers to other suppliers.Its collapse came after talks between the government, energy regulator Ofgem and potential buyers failed to reach a deal. More than 20 companies supplying around 4 million customers have...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodafone#Europe#Italy#Dixons
Crain's New York Business

Travel rebound gives Clear a revenue boost

Clear Secure, which provides biometric screening technology to help people zip through airport security, reported an increase in revenue Monday that it credited to a recovering travel sector. To Continue Reading... Subscribe + get access to New York Now’s yearlong in-depth coverage of the city’s rebound.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

International Travels to Boost European Luxury Business in 2022

MILAN — While it will take awhile to return to pre-pandemic levels, the slow comeback of international travelers, excluding those from China, will drive the growth of the luxury sector in Europe next year, according to Altagamma Consensus 2022 research released Thursday. Worldwide, in 2022, the sector’s EBIDTA margin is...
LIFESTYLE
eturbonews.com

UK passenger duty cut gives new boost to domestic air travel

Airlines with a large presence in the UK domestic market are set to benefit the most from these changes. APD has been criticized as holding airlines back from operating large fleets domestically and this news may loosen the shackles. With demand for domestic trips rising, airlines could benefit extensively from...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Amazon to cut down plastic packaging in Germany

Amazon says it plans to cut the use of plastic packaging in Germany following complaints that the online retailer is contributing to growing mountains of waste.The company said Monday that its German logistics center will replace all single-use plastic packages with paper-based bags or cardboard boxes by the end of the year.Exceptions are possible when third-party sellers provide products in packaging that can be relabeled for delivery, and when couriers are asked to leave products in outdoor locations during rainfall, the company said.Environmental groups in Germany have long urged Amazon, as one of the biggest online retailers, to lead the way in reducing unnecessary waste.___Follow all AP stories about climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate. Read More Bezos makes gifts to Obama foundation and NYU medical centerTrump photo book 'Our Journey Together' coming next monthSources: Brazil withheld deforestation data 'til COP26's end
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Germany
thepaypers.com

Amadeus report highlights psychological threshold for FX fees in travel

New research from Spain-based travel solutions company Amadeus has revealed that travellers begin to abandon booking when FX fees reach 5% of the cost of a flight. Using a dummy airline website, Amadeus worked with psychological research firm Innovation Bubbles to study travellers’ conscious and subconscious reactions to different levels of FX fees. According to the study, travellers begin to notice FX fees when they reach 3% of the total ticket price, with ‘alarm bells’ beginning to ring as the fee approaches the psychologically important threshold of 5%. However, the overall cost of the flight remains the most important factor for securing a booking.
TRAVEL
Travel Weekly

Sale of diving travel company ‘secures its future’

The non-licensable business of diving holiday company Blue O Two has been sold to Scuba Tours Worldwide Ltd via a pre-pack administration deal. Plymouth-based Blue O Two had been forced to enter administration after challenging trading amid the pandemic and changes to the Atol licensing arrangements. The Civil Aviation Authority...
TRAVEL
Post-Bulletin

Tips for small businesses to boost holiday sales

There's no question that sales will be a big deal in this holiday season. Many businesses across the United States have suffered declining customer numbers, stock delays and declining sales the past two years. But the tide may be turning. According to Mastercard, Deloitte and Bain's forecasts, holiday sales this...
SMALL BUSINESS
BBC

M&S sales jump as food boosts recovery after lockdown

Marks and Spencer reported a surge in profits as its food division helped it bounce back after Covid restrictions. Boss Steve Rowe said growth was boosted by pent-up demand after lockdown, but the retailer was also seeing the benefit of its long restructuring. Pre-tax profits for the six months to...
RETAIL
The Independent

Travelodge to have four new hotels open before Christmas

Travelodge has announced four new hotels will be open in time for Christmas as bosses hope to cash in on families looking to travel during the festive season.Two new sites have already opened in London in Elephant and Castle and Manor House with a further one in Walton-on-Thames in Surrey.The final site is at the Cobalt Business Park in Newcastle with the hotel chain hoping it can help to win back business customers with more in-face meetings and less remote working.It means Travelodge will have opened 17 new hotels across the UK in 2021, creating 360 jobs...
ECONOMY
Street.Com

American Express Gets a Boost From Anticipated International Travel

Shares of American Express (AXP) have stayed strong in recent days as merchants, and of course traders, look forward to the lifting of international traffic restrictions from the pandemic. We looked at AXP on October 22, writing that "Traders could go long AXP on a shallow dip. Risk to $169 and $222 is our first price target."
MARKETS
New York Post

American Airlines forms blockchain partnership to boost corporate travel

American Airlines and Swiss travel platform Winding Tree said on Tuesday they have formed a partnership that will enable corporate buyers to access the US airline’s data on flights directly, without the need for intermediaries. Winding Tree is an Ethereum-based decentralized travel marketplace launched in 2017 that says it aims...
TRAVEL
MySanAntonio

Bringing in That First Sale, Partnership or Investment: A Guide for Startups

Startups don't operate in a vacuum — like all businesses, they need someone to buy what they're offering, whether it's a technology, product or promise of future profits. A startup may be on the cusp of a world-changing technology or business model, but without customers, it likely won't stay in business too long.
ECONOMY
pymnts

JD.com, Alibaba Sales Not Enough To Boost China’s Sluggish Singles Day

Record online sales posted by JD.com and Alibaba weren’t enough to buoy a sluggish Singles Day in China, the world’s biggest multi-day shopping extravaganza that typically brings in more sales than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Singles Day, also known as Double 11 and originally called Bachelors' Day, was...
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

ANA chief urges Japan to boost travel during COVID-19 lull

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan’s biggest airline, ANA Holdings, has asked the government to ease curbs on overseas visitors, and seeks a revival of domestic tourism subsidies to spur travel as pandemic infections fall, its chief executive said on Thursday. Coronavirus immigration curbs in Japan have led to a drop of about...
TRAVEL
travelweekly.com

Sales experts to advisors: Focus on travelers' YOLO mindset

MIAMI BEACH -- The ravenous appetite for travel following the Covid-19 lockdowns has a name: revenge travel. Naturally, "revenge selling" should also be a thing, said cruise sales executives on the Masterminds panel at Travel Weekly's CruiseWorld on Wednesday. They urged travel advisors to meet the huge demand for cruising.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy