Draper used InfoComm 2021 to display several new solutions for the market. The Draper Foundation Mount System accommodates nearly any LED panel on the market. Foundation was designed specifically with installers in mind and is loaded with features to help technicians install and precisely align LED panels in significantly less time than ever before. The Foundation is preconfigured at the factory and ready to be installed right out of the box with no onsite cutting or modifications.

