Yext Expands Public Sector Efforts with New AI Search Solutions and Team Hires

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYext, Inc., the AI Search Company, announced a suite of AI search solutions designed to help government agencies modernize and streamline digital experiences across channels. Recent mandates like the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act (IDEA) have required government agencies to improve the customer experience on their websites. A recent Yext...

aithority.com

