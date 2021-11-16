ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netography Raises $45 Million in Series A Funding, Led by Bessemer and SYN Ventures, to Secure the Atomized Network

By AIT News Desk
Cover picture for the articleNetography, the security company for the atomized network, announced it has secured $45 million in Series A funding, led by Bessemer Venture Partners and SYN Ventures, with participation from existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Mango Capital, Harpoon Ventures, and Wing Venture Capital. The new capital will be applied toward new technology innovations...

