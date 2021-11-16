Netography Raises $45 Million in Series A Funding, Led by Bessemer and SYN Ventures, to Secure the Atomized Network

Funding Led by FTV Capital Follows Luma Health’s Explosive Growth, Doubling Year Over Year Since Founding. Luma Health, the leading patient engagement platform, announced a $130 million Series C funding round led by FTV Capital, a sector-focused growth equity investment firm, with participation from existing investors. This latest round brings Luma Health’s total funding raised to $160 million. The announcement follows 2x growth year over year since Luma Health’s founding in 2015 and nearly 900% three-year growth, garnering recognition as one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Luma Health is on track to connect nearly a quarter of all Americans to care in 2022 and scale internationally.

HEALTH ・ 17 HOURS AGO