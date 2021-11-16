ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl, 16, says she was raped by hundreds of men in western India

By Esha Mitra, Rhea Mogul, Arpit Goel, Manveena Suri, CNN
 7 days ago
(CNN) — At least seven men have been arrested in western India after a 16-year-old girl claimed she was raped hundreds of times by hundreds of men in the latest horrifying case to highlight the country's rampant sexual violence problem. In a statement to India's Child Welfare Committee (CWC)...

