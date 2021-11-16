Happy Supplements Announces Engagement of One of Vancouver's Leading Influencers to Lead Subsidiary, bettermoo(d)'s Social Media Campaign

It’s not every day that you see a brand bid adieu to social media. In fact, these are the accounts that surge their engagement during the holidays, when a lot of us are at least trying to unplug and relax IRL. Starting November 26, also known as Black Friday, Lush Cosmetics will be doing the exact opposite when it quits social media, which begs the question: will we see others eventually do the same? First, here are the deets on Lush’s exit, formally titled the “Global Anti-Social Media Policy”: the brand will no longer post on four platforms–Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and...

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO