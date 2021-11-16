Happy Supplements Announces Engagement of One of Vancouver's Leading Influencers to Lead Subsidiary, bettermoo(d)'s Social Media Campaign

NFT features include fully rigged game-ready, customizable, and personalized 3D avatars for the metaverse infused with super skills and powers. BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS and TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2021 / Oasis Digital Studios Limited ('Oasis'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquid Avatar Technologies Inc.(CSE:LQID)(OTCQB:LQAVF)(FRA:4T51), a global blockchain, digital identity and fintech solutions company, is pleased to announce the launch of its latest client Meta Hero ProjectTM, a new 3D Meta Avatar platform that allows users to fully customize and personalize their avatar with their life-like body type and photo-realistic face, together with unique skills and powers from a range of classes, giving them the ability to integrate with digital identity and be part of new and emerging online games and metaverse activities, including Oasis' client Aftermath Islands. Meta Heroes combine game play, interactive engagement, and socialization seamlessly through fully controllable, high quality, personalized 3D avatars. The Meta Hero ProjectTM will be showcased at Liquid Avatar Technologies' booth #1241 at Los Angeles Comic Con December 3-5, 2021.
