Realme GT Neo2 arrives in Europe, starts at €450 [UPDATED]

gsmarena.com
 7 days ago

No, I' m not in 2019. One UI customizable? Why? Beacuse of the rotating wallpapers? You ... I've used them all. cmon even the a52 has 3 years of software 4 years of security updates. Have u even used oneui? How about good lock? not to mention oneui is also more...

www.gsmarena.com

digitalcameraworld.com

Realme GT Neo 2 phone is launching in Europe next week

Having already launched the GT Neo 2 in China and India, Realme has announced its powerful mid-range camera phone will be launched in Europe on 15 November. As it’s already launched in other regions, we know exactly what to expect from the Snapdragon 870 processor powered phone that sits in a sweet spot between the mid-range and flagship phone market.
gizmochina.com

Realme GT Neo2 vs Xiaomi 11T: Specs Comparison

After the initial launch in Asia, Realme just launched its latest flagship in the European market: Realme GT Neo2 is now officially available in Europe with a discounted price tag due to a deal launched for the Black Friday period. At its price, it is one of the most stunning flagship killers you can buy in the current market. But is it really the best or you can find something better as a European customer? If we look at the concurrence, there are not many flagship killers able to compete with the Realme GT Neo2, that is the reason why we decided to include the best ones in comparison. This is a comparison between the specifications of Realme GT Neo2 and Xiaomi 11T. Tomorrow, we will publish another comparison between Realme GT Neo2 and OnePlus Nord 2 5G, covering the two most amazing flagships you can get in the same price range as the GT Neo2 if you live in Europe.
talkandroid.com

The Realme Pad is now on sale in Europe

We reviewed the Realme Pad a little while ago and found it to be a solid first step into the tablet segment for the Realme Brand. Powered by MediaTek’s Helio G80 Octa-core processor, the Realme Pad offers enough grunt for enjoyable gameplay and comes with a starting price of €239.
GeekyGadgets

Realme Pad Android tablet launches in Europe

The Realme Pad tablet launched back in September and now Realme is launching their tablet in Europe and the device will retail for €239 and this is with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. As a reminder, the tablet comes with a 10.4 inch IPS LCD display that features...
#Europe#Samsung Galaxy#Software Update#Ui#A52#Oneui
SamMobile

[Update: Not yet] One UI 4.0 beta update released to the Galaxy S20 in the US

Update: Samsung Members’ community manager has mentioned to TizenHelp that Samsung hasn’t opened the One UI 4.0 Beta Program to the Galaxy S20 in the US. However, some Galaxy S20 owners users claim that they were able to see the One UI 4.0 Beta Program banner in the Samsung Members app and were able to enroll in the program. It is also possible that Samsung accidentally opened registrations for some time before pulling it.
Pocket-lint.com

Realme GT Neo 2 initial review: Power and performance without the price tag

199.8g - glass front and back. Look at the range of GT Neo 2 colours and there's one model that really stands out. With its go-faster stripe, the Neo Green model is incredibly striking. Sadly, however, we don't have that unit to see it up close. Instead, we have the more subtle Neo Black, which is something of a safe choice.
TechRadar

Realme GT successor could be a foldable phone

There are far more rumored foldable phones than actually-launched ones, and another mobile is joining that list of prospective devices: apparently Realme is working on a flexing handset that could actually function as a follow-up to the Realme GT. This news comes from 91Mobiles, which supposedly received leaked sketches of...
gsmarena.com

Realme GT 2 Fold sketches suggest a reverse inward hinge on the right

Realme executive Madhav Sheth told us last month that the company is currently focusing on introducing leading processors and quick charging, and there’s nothing to share on the foldable topic. Yet now members of the Realme Design Studio are ready to share a concept of a Realme GT 2 Fold,...
Samsung
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE appears in live shots

Samsung’s Galaxy S21FE’s launch has been delayed, canceled and now re-scheduled for January 2022. We now have a live look at the device thanks to leaked images from Twitter. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (images: @Abhisheksoni130) The display looks quite similar to the outgoing Galaxy S20 FE with a flat 6.4-inch...
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy A13 5G user manual confirms key specs and Android 11 onboard

Earlier today, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A13 5G leaked in a Bluetooth certification listing and now the phone’s manual was also spotted online. As per the report, Galaxy A13 will sport the same design seen in render form from a while back. There’s a waterdrop notch cutout on the front for the selfie cam, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that doubles as the power button and a USB-C port at the bottom joined by a headphone jack and speaker.
gsmarena.com

Realme GT 2 Pro specs tipped, Snapdragon 898 and 125W charging in tow

Worst brands that sell in Europe. BBK should be just Oppo and Vivo now. Just like the cheap quality 4k display on Xperia flagship costing 1300€ which doesn't eve... Xperia has 0 chinese components. Not even 5 series has BoM cheap like $350 like many chinese phones. Sony is not...
gsmarena.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 to skip S Pen slot

There's still quite a lot of time for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 to go official, but rumors surrounding it have already started doing rounds on the internet, with the latest one claiming the smartphone won't feature a dedicated slot for the S Pen. That's hardly a surprise since its...
gsmarena.com

WearOS soars in Q3 on the wings of Samsung's Galaxy Watch4

Samsung posted its best smart wearable quarter ever thanks to its move from Tizen to WearOS. And WearOS enjoyed its best quarter thanks to Samsung. Per Counterpoint's report, in Q3 WearOS' market share soared to 17%, up from 4% in Q2 and 3% in Q3 of 2020 - mainly due to Samsung's move to the platform in 2021.
true-tech.net

Realme GT 2 Pro likely to arrive with Snapdragon 898 SoC, high refresh rate

Realme GT 2 Pro is incoming and it is expected to arrive in early 2022. Turns out it is likely to get Snapdragon 898 SoC according to the latest leak which goes against a previous leak detailing it to have a Snapdragon 888 SoC instead. Here’s everything about the Realme GT 2 Pro specs leaked recently.
gizmochina.com

Deal: Get Realme GT Neo 2 for $399 at Giztop

Realme GT Neo 2 which generally retails for $450 is now available for $399 only at Giztop. Realme GT Neo 2 features a 6.62” 120Hz Samsung E4 AMOLED FHD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 870 Octa-Core processor. The smartphone comes with 8GB / 12GB RAM and 128GB / 256GB storage.
gsmarena.com

OnePlus 10 Pro specs leak - 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 gen 1, IP68

After seeing the first renders of the OnePlus 10 Pro, and then a second batch, it's now time to add some of the specs, courtesy of @OnLeaks and 91Mobiles. The OnePlus 10 Pro will sport a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 gen1 chipset with 8GB or 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
techgig.com

These Samsung phones are getting an exclusive Android 12 feature

In India, Samsung has introduced a next-gen 'Scan QR feature' to make payments easier. The Scan QR feature, according to the company, allows users to make QR code payments by opening the camera or selecting the Scan QR code option from the Quick Panel. The new tool aligns with the company's mission of 'Cashless and Digital India,' and it is now available on Samsung Pay compatible devices. To use the option, users must have the most recent software.
