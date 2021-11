Soaring high above the clouds, there’s little sign of the pandemic which tore up the air travel rulebook in March 2020. Indeed, on the first flight between Australia and Singapore under the two countries’ ‘vaccinated travel lane’ (VTL) agreement – a travel bubble by any other name – things are already almost back to normal. It’s only on the ground where you notice the bumps.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO