ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Fast track: Scally a Bundesliga starter, set for US debut

Trumann Democrat
 7 days ago

KINGSTON, Jamaica (AP) — The newest player on the U.S. national team feels like he...

www.wabashplaindealer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorsport.com

F1 drivers expect fast Qatar track to be “physical”

Of those on the current grid only Sergio Perez and Nikita Mazepin have previously raced at the track, in GP2 Asia and the MRF Challenge respectively. Others have had to fit visits to factories and sim running around the current busy race schedule, and have only recently had the opportunity to sample Losail.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gianluca Busio
CBS Boston

Revolution To Begin 2022 Season On Road; Will Kick Off Home Slate March 5 Vs. Dallas

FOXBORO (CBS) — Major League Soccer has announced its lineup of home openers for the 2022 Major League Soccer season, and once again, the New England Revolution will kick things off on the road. New England will begin its Supporters’ Shield defense in Portland against the Timbers on Saturday, February 26 at 7:30 p.m. It marks the 14th straight year that the Revs will open the campaign with an away match, and for the 26th time in 27 seasons. The Revolution have played the Portland Timbers to a draw in each of the last four meetings. New England will then open the...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaica#Fast Track#Kingston#Ap
Trumann Democrat

IOC call with Chinese tennis star Peng raises more questions

A video call between the head of the International Olympic Committee and Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose nearly three-week disappearance from public view sparked an outcry, was meant to reassure the world that she was safe — but instead has raised more questions. Concern grew in the last week...
TENNIS
Trumann Democrat

NBA laid key foundation during 1960s amid off-court chaos

BOSTON (AP) — Sam Jones remembers the NBA landscape in the 1960s being only marginally different from what he had experienced growing up in America’s segregated South. “There was a quota for Blacks when I came in 1957. There were only two players on each team that were African-Americans,” recalled Jones, a member of 10 Boston championship teams, including the eight consecutive titles the Celtics won from 1958-66.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Trumann Democrat

NBA in the 60s: Embry details indignities, little support

CLEVELAND (AP) — (EDITOR’S NOTE: Hall of Famer Wayne Embry, a five-time NBA All-Star and the first African American general manager in sports when the Milwaukee Bucks named him to that position in 1972, shares some of his experiences of playing in the league during the 1960s. The demand for Civil Rights and the Vietnam War were among the issues dividing the country and the foundation was being formed in the NBA that league and players stand on today.)
NBA
Trumann Democrat

World Cup host Qatar used ex-CIA officer to spy on FIFA

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former CIA officer has spied on top soccer officials for years while working for Qatar, the tiny Arab country hosting next year’s World Cup tournament, an investigation by The Associated Press has found. Qatar sought an edge in securing hosting rights from rivals like the United...
FIFA
Trumann Democrat

Offshore tourneys return in college basketball amid COVID-19

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Kimani Lawrence and his Arizona State teammates were eager to take everything in as they arrived for a men's college basketball tournament that was among the countless things disrupted amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the past 18 months. Just being here is a big deal,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Trumann Democrat

Timeline of NBA in 1960s as league celebrates 75th season

Timeline of the National Basketball Association during the 1960s. The timeline includes milestone moments in the league’s history and key moments off the court as the NBA celebrates its 75th season:. Feb. 1, 1960: Ezell Blair Jr., David Richmond, Franklin McCain and Joseph McNeil, students at North Carolina Agricultural and...
NBA
Trumann Democrat

Chicago State enjoys first victory in 22 months

It had been 22 months since Chicago State was able to celebrate a victory until Monday night. The Cougars beat Wisconsin 71-63 in overtime to win for the first time since Jan. 18, 2020. Chicago State had lost 27 consecutive games before topping the Big Ten school for the first time in eight tries.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy