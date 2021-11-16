Hong Kong's Aug-Oct unemployment slips to 4.3%

(Corrects 5-year TIP yield in final graph) By David Randall NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields edged higher in choppy trading in a holiday-shortened week on Tuesday as investors prepared for the Federal Reserve to become more aggressive in fighting inflation after President Joe Biden nominated its chair Jerome Powell for a second term. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 3.5 basis points to 1.660%, its highest level in a week and less than 10 basis points below the high for the year it hit in March. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 3.6 basis points to 2.014%. The move higher in yields was not uniform, however: the two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 2 basis points at 0.610% after touching its highest level since March 2020 on Monday. "The pressure on the Fed to react to the recent acceleration in inflation is building, not just from the so-called inflation vigilantes and the hawks on the Committee, but also from the progressive academics and from their peers at other central banks," said Steven Ricchiuto, U.S. Chief Economist at Mizuho Securities. Not all investors expect the Fed to act in the next few months against inflation. The Treasury Department auctioned $59 billion in 7-year notes Tuesday, with direct bidders taking their highest percentage of the inventory since December 2019. That level of investor interest could mean that the recent rise in yields may be short-lived, said Thomas Simons, an economist at Jefferies. "The strong auction bid suggests that the market might finally be finding some footing," he said. "Does it make sense to price in more rate hikes over the next couple of years? We do not think so, and it looks like Direct bidders agree. We expect that the market will start to clean up the mess here, and it will trade well after Thanksgiving and into month-end." The yield curve, meanwhile, slightly steepened, with spreads between 5- and 30-year Treasuries rising Tuesday after touching their lowest levels since March 2020 the day before. The yield on 5-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) slipped to end at -1.695% . November 23 Tuesday 1:44PM New York / 1844 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.05 0.0507 -0.002 Six-month bills 0.075 0.0761 0.000 Two-year note 99-200/256 0.6102 -0.020 Three-year note 99-118/256 0.9341 -0.005 Five-year note 99-154/256 1.3326 0.009 Seven-year note 98-178/256 1.5743 0.025 10-year note 97-100/256 1.6599 0.035 20-year bond 98-232/256 2.0671 0.042 30-year bond 96-204/256 2.0179 0.040 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 22.50 -4.00 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 21.00 -0.50 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 10.00 -0.75 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 5.50 0.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -17.25 0.25 spread (Reporting by David Randall; editing by Barbara Lewis and Mark Heinrich)

