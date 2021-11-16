ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hong Kong's Aug-Oct unemployment slips to 4.3%

 7 days ago

HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate slipped to 4.3% in the August-October quarter, the government said on Tuesday, the lowest since January-March 2020, as the labour market improved along with an economic recovery.

The figure compared with 4.5% in the July-September period.

The under-employment rate slid to 1.9%, from 2.1% in the previous three months.

“The labour market should continue to improve, but the extent of improvement would depend on the pace of economic recovery,” the government said. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

