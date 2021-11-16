Check Printing Software Market Next Big Thing : Major Giants VersaCheck, ezCheckPrinting, AvidXchange

Financial statement fraud basically consists of overstating assets, revenues and profits and understating liabilities, expenses and losses. It is basically the wrong presentation of the financial condition of an enterprise accomplished through the intentional misstatement or disclosures in the financial statements to cheat financial statement users. The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) defines this accounting fraud as "deception or misrepresentation that an individual or entity makes knowing that the misrepresentation could result in some unauthorized benefit to the individual or to the entity or some other party."

