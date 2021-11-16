Teddy Bridgewater promises next time he'll tackle the guy

The Denver Broncos’ season is on pause, but the Broncos Wire podcast never stops! Denver’s on a bye this week but there’s still plenty to talk about in Broncos Country. On this week’s podcast with Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary on Twitter), we discuss Teddy Bridgewater’s (lack of) effort on the Darius Slay fumble return (of course), Denver’s questionable play calling, the running back rotation, the playoff picture (including the AFC West race) and more!

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO