Teddy Bridgewater promises next time he'll tackle the guy

If kicking and screaming is the minimum standard for effort around here, he’s the wrong quarterback for Broncos Country. OK, I get it. NFL quarterbacks aren’t paid to tackle. But didn’t the Broncos bring in Teddy Bridgewater to lead?. On a disastrous play that flushed all hope from the stadium...
In one split-second moment at the end of the third quarter Sunday afternoon, Teddy Bridgewater frittered away all of the goodwill and positive energy he had accumulated in helping put the Broncos back in the hunt again. Not a Subscriber? Start now and get your first month for only 50...
The Denver Broncos’ season is on pause, but the Broncos Wire podcast never stops! Denver’s on a bye this week but there’s still plenty to talk about in Broncos Country. On this week’s podcast with Ryan O’Leary (@RyanO_Leary on Twitter), we discuss Teddy Bridgewater’s (lack of) effort on the Darius Slay fumble return (of course), Denver’s questionable play calling, the running back rotation, the playoff picture (including the AFC West race) and more!
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — In an effort to spark an anemic offense with the season teetering on the brink of fiasco, the New York Giants fired offensive coordinator Jason Garrett after a dreadful performance in a nationally televised game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Support local journalism reporting on...
Cincinnati moved into position to make the College Football Playoff on Tuesday night, climbing a spot to fourth behind Georgia, Ohio State and Alabama. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto...
UPDATE 11/21/21. There is no reason to recap Sunday’s train wreck loss to the undermanned Baltimore Ravens. This is over for Matt Nagy. Time to make it official. Waiting no longer makes sense. Nate Tice, son of the the legendary Mike Tice and one of the better young NFL analysts...
Teddy Bridgewater took a page out of the Deion Sanders “business decision” book on Sunday. Melvin Gordon lost a fumble while trying to convert a 4th-and-1 run at the Denver 23 late in the third quarter of the Denver Broncos-Philadelphia Eagles game. Darius Slay scooped up the fumble and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown to swing the game in Philly’s favor at 27-13.
Teddy Bridgewater took a page out of the Deion Sanders “business decision” book on Sunday. Melvin Gordon lost a fumble while trying to convert a fourth-and-1 run at the Denver 23 late in the third quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles-Denver Broncos game. Darius Slay scooped up the fumble and returned it 87 yards for a touchdown to swing the game in Philly’s favor at 27-13.
Comments / 0