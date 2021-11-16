ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antivirus Software Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Kaspersky, Fortinet, Microsoft

Latest Report Available at Advance Market Analytics, "Antivirus Software Market" provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. The global Antivirus Software market focuses on encompassing major statistical evidence for the Antivirus Software industry as it offers...

Las Vegas Herald

Insurance Software Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Microsoft, IBM, Oracle

Worldwide Insurance Software Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by AMA evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Insurance Software Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are IBM (United States),Microsoft (United States),Oracle Corporation (United States),Salesforce (United States),Vertafore (United States),Applied Systems, Inc. (United States),Adobe (United States),Allied System Inc. (United States),Mitchell International, Inc. (United States),Solera Holdings (United States),SAP (Germany),Acturis (United Kingdom).
SOFTWARE
The Motley Fool

This Software-as-a-Service Company Is a Long-Term Buy at These Levels

Splunk is navigating through an important transition into a cloud company. The recurring revenue trends suggest that their cloud offerings are catching on. Covid is accelerating digital transformations and Splunk looks set to capitalize. Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) is one of the premier data analytics and cybersecurity software that can broadly be...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market To Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth By 2027 | Leisure Activities, Swimline, Kololo, BK Leisure

HTF MI recently introduced a survey analysis on Global Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Market. The ultimate purpose of this research study is to provide consumer goods and retail companies with the global and local insights about specific behaviours and preferences of their target audience / consumers in Outdoor Inflated Leisure Products Industry. By providing insights on market maker i.e different customer segments, companies can tailor their business strategies for maximum success. Some of the major and emerging players analysed in this study are Bestway, Coleman Company, Intex, Airquee, Tricon, Bigmouth Inc, BlueWave Products Inc, Swimline, Leisure Activities, Kololo, BK Leisure, Omega Inflatables, Jumporange, Funboy, Yoloboard, Yolloy Outdoor Product, Blastzone, General Group.
RETAIL
Bolivar Commercial

Lead Management Software Market Innovative Strategy by 2028 | Adobe, IBM, Microsoft

Lead Management Software Market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports JC Market Research. Its latest research report, titled [Global Lead Management Software Market Insights, Forecast to 2026], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Lead Management Software market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Technology Market to see Remarkable Growth During 2021 to 2026 | Check Point Software, Fortinet, Sasa Software, Deep Secure, Peraton, ReSec Technologies

The latest research on "Global Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) Technology Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Linux Software Market Is Booming Worldwide with Google, Microsoft, Amazon, IBM

The Global Linux Software Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and may grow further during the forecast period (2021-2026). Linux Software Market Comprehensive Study is an expert and top to bottom investigation on the momentum condition of the worldwide Linux Software industry with an attention on the Global market. The report gives key insights available status of the Linux Software producers and is an important wellspring of direction and course for organizations and people keen on the business. By and large, the report gives an inside and out understanding of 2021-2026 worldwide Linux Software Market covering extremely significant parameters.
SOFTWARE
atlantanews.net

Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Bpo Market: A Compelling Long-Term Growth Story | Genpact, Accenture, Infosys BPO

The Latest Released Worldwide Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Bpo market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Bpo market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing Bpo market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as Accenture, Accretive Health, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Genpact Ltd, Infosys BPO Ltd, Lonza Group AG, Quintiles, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. & Xerox Corp.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

AI in Defense and Security Market Overview Analysis with leading key players: IBM, Microsoft, BAE Systems, Cisco, Fortinet, FireEye

The latest research on "Global AI in Defense and Security Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Quality and Compliance Management Solutions Market to See Booming Growth | Microsoft, PSC Software, Autodesk

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Quality and Compliance Management Solutions Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Quality and Compliance Management Solutions Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Quality and Compliance Management Solutions Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

Iranian hackers blamed for Fortinet and Microsoft Exchange hacks

In a joint advisory, top cybersecurity authorities from the US, UK, and Australia have pointed fingers at Iran-backed threat actors for ongoing attacks that exploit multiple Microsoft Exchange and Fortinet vulnerabilities. According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Australian Cyber Security...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Seeking Alpha

Amkor Technology: A Solid Long-Term Growth Play

Amkor’s semiconductor packaging and test technology solutions enjoy strong demand in the marketplace. Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a compelling long-term growth play in the semiconductor packaging and test technologies market. The company has built proven expertise in developing such technologies. The company's revenue will grow at a CAGR of around 8% in the next five years driven by its investments in key processes and advanced technologies. Long-term investors can buy the company's shares around the current price to maximize their gain.
BUSINESS
securitygladiators.com

What Are the Best Free Antivirus Software Programs in 2021?

Antiviruses protect computers, networks, and IT systems by preventing, detecting, and removing viruses and malware infections. Antiviruses scan data on the network, including web pages, files, software, and apps. By analyzing the system for possible harm and monitoring program behavior, antivirus software can alert users to unusual activity. Viruses are...
COMPUTERS
Las Vegas Herald

Cybersecurity For Cars Market Global Forecast 2021-2027 - Research Informatic

Safety concerns in the automotive industry have increased along with autonomous vehicles and connected cars around the corner. This has resulted in an increased level of cyber-attacks in the automotive industry, which has fueled the need for automotive cybersecurity systems. The vehicle consisting of several electrical components that are connected via an internal network is easily accessible to hackers. Research Informatic announces the release of the Cybersecurity For Cars market research report. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years.When compiling this all-encompassing Cybersecurity For Cars research report, each and every market parameter is taken into account, resulting in precise and accurate market data. The Market report offers remarkable data in Automotive and Transportation industry's growth parameters, the current state of the market in terms of analysis of possible economic situations, and macroeconomic analysis.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Ceramic Filters Market to Reach USD 3 Billion Market By 2027; Growing at 13.6% CAGR - Read Market Research

The latest report published by READ Market Research on Ceramic Filters Market consists of valuable source of information for the decision makers of business. The report provides information from 2016 to 2027 that includes cost, revenue, demand, supply, production, consumption import and export. As per the report it has been observed that the market is expected to register CAGR value of XX.0X% percent during the forecast period 2021-2027.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Adobe Vs. Microsoft Stock: 2 Long-Term Leaders To Dominate The Software Space

Microsoft continues its reign as the King of Software as its enterprise value crosses $2.5T. It's also making forays into enterprise applications for the metaverse. Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) are two of the most revered software leaders worldwide. Notwithstanding, MSFT is easily the bigger brother here as it boasts an enterprise value (EV) of $2.52T. In contrast, ADBE's EV is only worth $326B, as it trails the King of Software by a wide margin. Despite that, Adobe has been growing rapidly and has an exceptionally wide moat in the creative industries. It has also extended its leadership into both the B2B and B2C channels, as it leverages its huge 2023 TAM worth $147B. Therefore, there's a tremendous amount of potential growth for the creative software leader to tap.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Intelligent Vending Machine Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the intelligent vending machine market have evolved through a number of stages i.e. from basic vending machine to use of IoT/augmented reality/artificial intelligence. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the intelligent vending machine market is expected to reach $11.1 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.7%. In this market, a beverage is the largest segment by application, whereas an office is largest by end use industry. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like machines are becoming a major distribution channels for fast moving consumer goods.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Family Office Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Northern Trust, Bessemer Trust, Abbot Downing

Family office is a private wealth management advisory firm designed to manage wealthy family's private wealth. This firm provides investment advice only to family members. Family office also securing family's financial future by building, preserving, and transferring family wealth and legacy. The demand of family office services is kept growing over the years. It provides full time professional management. The presence of family offices in the United States is grown around 3,000 single-family offices and 150 multi-family offices. The growth of family offices got unseen by private wealth management firms and become a big competitions with private banks. The family office is having strong opportunity. However, these are struggling with regulatory, operational, and technological challenges. The family office majorly classified in two types such as single-family office and multi-family office. And apart from these two others are hybrid family office, administrative family office, and fully integrated family offices.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Nano Diamond Battery Market Study Forecasting Global Impact | Research Informatic

The Nanodiamond battery market is driven by an advancement being made by another unique Nano battery treatment that considers more efficient extraction of electrical charge from the precious stone used in battery manufacturing. Battery-powered mobile devices that affect everyday aspects of life, from telecommunication devices to transportation vehicles, rely heavily on modern life. Research Informatic announces the release of the Nano Diamond Battery market research report. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years. The market is predicted to grow at a healthy pace in the coming years.When compiling this all-encompassing Nano Diamond Battery research report, each and every market parameter is taken into account, resulting in precise and accurate market data. The Market report offers remarkable data in Electronics And Semiconductor industry's growth parameters, the current state of the market in terms of analysis of possible economic situations, and macroeconomic analysis.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Toilet Care Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser Group, Procter & Gamble

In the home, hotels, and industrial buildings, toilet care items are used to clean the toilet. Toilet care powder, toilet care gel, toilet care freshener, toilet care liquid, toilet care bar, toilet care foam, toilet cleaning brush, toilet paper, toilet wipes, in-cistern devices, ITBs, and toilet cleaning system are some of the toilet care items available. Toilet care products have become increasingly popular in various parts of the world as a means of preventing toilet-borne diseases and infections, especially in public places. The use of toilet care items in public restrooms has increased as people's knowledge of hygiene and health has grown. The demand for toilet care products has also been boosted by a rising emphasis on sanitation among women populations all over the world.
MARKETS

