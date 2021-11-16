ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, PA

County down to reviewing about 160 mail-in, absentee ballots

By Keith Gushard Meadville Tribune
 7 days ago

Approximately 160 mail-in and absentee ballots that contain write-ins remain to be reviewed by the Crawford County Board of Elections.

On Monday, the board completed adjudication, or review, of ballots with write-ins cast on Election Day from Woodcock Township and the Borough of Woodcock.

It also completed a review of 45 provisional ballots cast countywide, 12 emergency ballots countywide and three overseas or military ballots countywide before starting to adjudicate write-in ballots that were either mail-in or absentee ballots.

There were 1,277 mail-in or absentee ballots with write-ins countywide from the 68 precincts. The board had adjudicated more than 1,100 of those as of Monday. The approximately 160 mail-in and absentee ballots to review are from a total of six precincts remaining.

"All expectations are we'll finish adjudication Tuesday," said Crawford County Commissioner Christopher Soff, chairman of the Board of Elections. "Then the board will have to review the write-ins to see what name variations will be allowed" in the various races.

Soff noted provisional ballots, those that were handcounted, emergency ballots, and military and overseas ballots are not included in the unofficial vote totals posted on the county's website. They will be added to the totals during official tabulation.

Official tabulation of votes is expected to begin later this week, Soff said.

Crawford County also will be part of a statewide recount of Pennsylvania’s judge of Commonwealth Court race. That recount, ordered by the Pennsylvania Department of State, is to begin Wednesday. It was ordered because two candidates finished within a half-percentage point of each other in the Nov. 2 election, which triggered a mandatory statewide recount of the ballots under Pennsylvania’s Election Code.

Unofficial totals in the races for Meadville mayor have changed, but not for Meadville City Council.

In the mayor’s race, Jaime Kinder, a Democrat who was on the ballot, has 1,327 votes.

Marcy Kantz, a write-in candidate, had her unofficial total increase to 998. There are 192 other write-in votes for mayor, the vast majority of which have a variation of Kantz’ name, but there are some other write-in names for mayor. The Board of Elections has yet to rule on those variations. However, the unofficial total number of write-in votes for mayor — 1,190 — is 137 fewer than Kinder's unofficial total.

In the race for two seats on City Council, unofficial totals have James R. Roha, a Republican incumbent, leading with 1,336; Gretchen Myers, a Democrat, second with 1,313; Nancy Mangilo Bittner, a Republican, third with 1,311; and Jack Harkless, a Democrat, fourth with 1,181.

Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.

