AMBER ALERT: Rochester Police need help finding abducted 14-year-old boy

WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 7 days ago
The Rochester Police Department issued an Amber Alert late Monday night, as they investigate a child abduction.

They say a 14-year-old boy, James S. Fernandez Reyes, was abducted on Myrtle Street in Rochester, around 4:30 Monday afternoon.

Police believe he is in imminent danger of serious harm and/or death. They say he was possibly taken by four or five black men wearing masks. Police identified the vehicle as a gold, mid-sized SUV with white NYS license plates.

Reyes is a Hispanic, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5 feet 3 inches and weighs about 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing Black jacket, blue pants, white Nike Air Force One sneakers.

Anyone with any information on this abduction is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at (585)428-1107 or dial 911 to provide information on a report or sighting.

