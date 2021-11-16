ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Sorn Leaves CLC And Cube Entertainment

By D. Kim
Soompi
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSorn has parted ways with CLC and Cube Entertainment. On November 16, Cube Entertainment released the following statement:. This is Cube Entertainment. This is an announcement...

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

CLC’s Sorn announces departure from group and agency

CLC member Sorn has announced her departure from the K-pop group and her agency, Cube Entertainment, after ‘mutual discussions’. CLC member Sorn has announced that she is leaving the K-pop group and her agency, Cube Entertainment. In a short statement, Cube Entertainment confirmed that they had parted ways with Sorn...
WORLD
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pitchfork

Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy” at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe, best known as Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle—was among the performers tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. She took the AMAs stage with a performance of her solo single “Have Mercy.” Watch it happen below. Chlöe previously performed the song on The Tonight Show...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clc
Reuters

Teen phenom Olivia Rodrigo leads American Music Award nominations

LOS ANGELES, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Pop newcomer Olivia Rodrigo led nominations on Thursday for the 2021 American Music Awards, where she will compete for the top prize against fan favorites like Taylor Swift, BTS and Drake. Rodrigo, 18, who burst onto the charts in January, got seven nods including...
MUSIC
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Olivia Rodrigo Makes American Music Awards Debut With Moving Rendition of 'Traitor'

Olivia Rodrigo had the audience in their feelings with her stripped-down performance of "Traitor," at the 2021 American Music Awards Sunday night. With a guitar in-hand, Rodrigo made her debut on the AMAs stage, delivering an acoustic version of the heartbreak ballad, letting the song's gripping lyrics do the talking.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
Popculture

New Edition and NKOTB Fans Argue Over Winner of 2021 AMAs Battle

Fans of New Edition and New Kids on the Block anxiously waited for the two Boston native boy bands to hit the stage at the American Music Awards. The two groups, both founded by Maurice Starr, would share the stage for the first time in their careers. The performance was part of a new segment for the award show, "My Hometown," where artists from major cities battle it out on stage with fellow artists from the same town that helped to shape them.
MUSIC
Variety

Megan Thee Stallion Drops Out of AMA ‘Butter’ Performance With BTS

Megan Thee Stallion’s debut performance of “Butter” alongside BTS is no longer happening at the American Music Awards on Sunday. The rapper said she was forced to drop out due to “an unexpected personal matter.” Megan made the announcement through her Twitter on Saturday to explain to fans why she could no longer attend the AMAs at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The ceremony was set to feature the first live performance of the remix version of “Butter” with BTS. Megan’s “Butter” remix with the K-pop group dropped over the summer after a legal battle with her record label 1501...
MUSIC
Footwear News

Machine Gun Kelly and Daughter Casie Bring Rockstar Glam to American Music Awards

Machine Gun Kelly brought rock n’ roll glam to the red carpet at the 2021 American Music Awards—and made the occasion a family affair, accompanied by his daughter, Casie Baker. The “Tickets to My Downfall” singer arrived in a custom black tunic top and trousers by Ashton Michael. The black long-sleeved top featured allover pearl accents, as well as crystals, dangling chains and sparkly embroidery on its right side. The piece’s left side featured eyelets linked with thin rings and silver chains, also lining both of its sleeves. When paired with his smooth trousers, the piece’s edgy glamour shone through—and was...
MUSIC
TVLine

Jennifer Lopez Debuts Marry Me Single 'On My Way' at AMAs — Watch

When the American Music Awards asked Jennifer Lopez if she wanted to perform during Sunday’s ceremony, she said, “I do.” Just three days after the trailer for her buzzy rom-com Marry Me set Twitter ablaze (with questions), Lopez took to the AMAs stage for a performance of the movie’s first single “On My Way.” Lopez began the performance seated in a black gown, from which she soon quick-changed into a wedding dress, complete with a veil. (We do love a theme!) Watch footage of Lopez’s performance, which we’ll replace with an official video if/when it becomes available, below: IM CRYING #JLoAMAs #jlo...
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

New Edition and New Kids on the Block Face Off at the American Music Awards

It was a total blast from the past when New Edition and New Kids on the Block took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday! In case you missed it, both boy bands performed some of their biggest hits in an epic Battle of Boston. The show marked the first time New Edition and New Kids on the Block, who both hail from Boston, have shared the stage together, which is hard to believe considering both groups rose to stardom around the same time.
MUSIC
Life and Style Weekly

Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Confirms Romance With John Hersey After Blake Moynes Split

New boyfriend! Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston confirmed that she’s dating former contestant John Hersey following her split from ex-fiancé Blake Moynes. Katie, 30, revealed the news after doing a “12 Days of Messy” on her Instagram Story, where she attributed contestants from her season to a track from Taylor Swift’s Red album amid the re-release. Us Weekly was the first to report the news.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy