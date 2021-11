Aaron Ramsdale believes the fact three Arsenal players started England’s 10-0 thrashing of San Marino is proof of the upturn in fortunes at the Emirates Stadium.The Gunners goalkeeper was handed his England debut on a record-breaking night in San Marino as Gareth Southgate’s men secured their place at the 2022 World Cup in style.Harry Kane scored four goals in 15 first-half minutes with Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Tammy Abraham and a Filippo Fabbri own goal adding to the impressive tally.There was also a first England goal for Emile Smith Rowe his recent fine form at Arsenal rewarded with a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 7 DAYS AGO