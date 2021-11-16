ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Liverpool bombing suspect ‘was Christian convert who had asylum claim rejected’

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PUohf_0cy1TLQh00

The suspected terrorist who blew himself up with a homemade bomb outside a hospital was a Christian convert who had reportedly had an asylum claim rejected in 2014.

Emad Al Swealmeen is said to have moved to the UK from the Middle East several years ago and been supported by a Christian couple who at one stage housed him in Liverpool.

The 32-year-old died after the device exploded in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.

Police said it could take “many weeks” before they fully understand what happened in terms of planning, preparation and how things unfolded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46wwJu_0cy1TLQh00
(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

One unnamed source quoted in The Sun newspaper said an issue being considered is whether the suspected attacker was motivated by an “unresolved grievance” with the Home Office over a bid to become a UK resident.

Malcolm Hitchcott, who with his wife Elizabeth had taken Al Swealmeen in to live with them, said the suspect had first come to Liverpool’s Anglican Cathedral in 2015 and wanted to convert from Islam to Christianity.

Mr Hitchcott told The Sun: “He was destitute at that time and we took him in.

“The UK asylum people were never convinced he was Syrian and he was refused asylum in 2014.

“He had his case rejected because he has been sectioned due to some mental health incident where he was waving a knife at people from an overpass.”

He was reported to have converted to Christianity at the city’s Anglican Cathedral in 2017.

Speaking to the BBC, Mrs Hitchcott said: “We’re just so, so sad. We just loved him, he was a lovely guy.”

Questioned if the couple were shocked by the incident, she added: “Very.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hyUsl_0cy1TLQh00
Police officers at an address in Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park. (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Hitchcott told ITV there was “never any suggestion of anything amiss” during the eight months Al Swealmeen lived with them.

The suspect, described as artistic and a motor racing fan by the couple, was reported to have changed his name to Enzo – after the renowned racing driver Enzo Ferrari.

The Sun reported that he was a Jordanian national who had spent time in Iraq, where his mother was from.

Home Office minister Damian Hinds was asked on Times Radio why the suspect had been allowed to stay in the country, but he said he could not comment due to it being a live investigation.

He said: “It is a live investigation and the police do have to have the space, the time, to be able to conduct that investigation fully and to carry on their searches of the key address and carry on with the analysis.”

Mr Hinds said it is “not impossible that there could be other people involved” and if that turns out to be the case, police will “make arrests quickly”.

He added: “I’m not in a position to be able to comment on the background of the individual, the deceased individual or to speculate about the case.”

The driver of the taxi, named locally as David Perry, survived Sunday’s incident and has since been discharged from hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15o9es_0cy1TLQh00
Emergency services outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday. (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Four men arrested under terrorism laws in the Kensington area of Liverpool – three aged 21, 26 and 29, who were held on Sunday, and a man aged 20 who was detained on Monday – have now been released from police custody following interviews.

The UK terror threat level has been raised from substantial to severe following the incident, meaning an attack is “highly likely” rather than “likely”.

Searches were under way on Monday at Rutland Avenue, the address where detectives said Al Swealmeen was picked up by the taxi, and a second address in Sutcliffe Street, where officers believe he previously lived.

Detective Chief Inspector Andrew Meeks said: “We continue to appeal for any information about this incident and, now that we have released his name, any information that the public may have about Al Swealmeen, no matter how small, may be of great assistance to us.”

Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, from Counter Terrorism Police North West, previously told journalists the explosive device had been “manufactured” and the force’s assumption was that it was built by Al Swealmeen in the taxi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPJTu_0cy1TLQh00
Searches were underway at Rutland Avenue in Sefton Park on Monday. (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

A motive is still unclear but the incident has been declared a terrorist attack.

MI5 is assisting police with the investigation.

In an update on Monday evening, Mr Jackson said “significant progress” had been made, but that there was a “considerable way to go” in understanding how the incident was planned, prepared for and how it happened.

He added: “Following interviews with the arrested men, we are satisfied with the accounts they have provided and they have been released from police custody.”

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 0161 856 1027 quoting Liverpool Women’s Hospital incident.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

What do we know about the Liverpool bombing terror suspect?

The suspect in the Liverpool Remembrance Sunday bomb attack was a “kind” Christian who loved baking cakes, churchgoers have said. The congregation at Emmanuel Church in Fazakerley, Liverpool, was said to be in shock after the news that the bombing at Liverpool Women’s Hospital involved Emad Al Swealmeen. Al Swealmeen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Church disputes claims large numbers of asylum seekers ‘abuse’ system by converting to Christianity

The Church of England has disputed claims that it has inadvertently helped hundreds of asylum seekers convert to Christianity in order for them to “abuse” the asylum system.Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, the Iraqi asylum seeker killed in the abortive suicide bomb attack outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Remembrance Sunday, is thought to have become a Christian in 2015.There have since been widespread claims in the media, attributed to Home Office sources, that it is "standard practice" among asylum seekers "to game the asylum system" by converting to Christianity and then claiming they are at risk of religious persecution in their home countries.But...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damian Hinds
Person
Enzo Ferrari
Person
Russ Jackson
Times Daily

Liverpool taxi bombing suspect named as police release 4 men

LONDON (AP) — A suspected bomber who died when his homemade device exploded in a taxi outside a Liverpool hospital was an asylum-seeker from the Middle East who had converted from Islam to Christianity, British police, church officials and others said Tuesday. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Concerns migrants are faking religious conversions at Liverpool Cathedral to help asylum claims

Concerns have been raised over the role Liverpool Cathedral has played in helping asylum seekers convert to Christianity in order to help their applications. Hundreds of Muslims - including suicide bomber Emad Al Swealmeen - have been welcomed into the Church of England in recent years after completing a short five-week course at the city’s Anglican cathedral.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asylum#Uk#The Home Office#Anglican Cathedral#Islam#Syrian#Itv
The Independent

Liverpool bomb – latest: Muslims in city facing abuse, MP says as bishop says suspect was confirmed Christian

A Labour MP has said that Muslims in her constituency are facing racial hatred after the terrorist incident in Liverpool.Kim Johnson, who represents Liverpool Riverside, told MPs that “my team have been hearing incidents where women wearing the Hijab are facing abuse.”Meanwhile, Bishop Cyril Ashton said that terror suspect Emad Al Swealmeen was a confirmed Christian and that he was “shocked and saddened” by the bombing.A spokesman for Liverpool Cathedral said Al Swealmeen was baptised in 2015 and confirmed in 2017, but lost contact with the cathedral in 2018.Earlier on Tuesday it was revealed that the 32-year-old previously lived...
WORLD
The Independent

Liverpool hospital bomb: Emad al-Swealmeen had been planning attack since April, police confirm

The terrorist who blew himself up outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital had been planning an attack since at least April, police have said.Investigators believe Emad al-Swealmeen, 32, built his bomb at a rented flat in the Sefton Park area of the city and are also checking for explosive materials at separate asylum accommodation where he lived.He caught a taxi from the Rutland Avenue area shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday and asked to be taken to the hospital, where the device partially detonated as the car pulled up at the main entrance.Assistant Chief Constable Russ Jackson, the head of Counter...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Liverpool bombing linked to ‘dysfunctional’ asylum system, claims Priti Patel

The suspect in the suicide bombing in Liverpool was able to exploit Britain’s “dysfunctional” asylum system to remain in the UK, Priti Patel has said.The home secretary linked the case to the “complete merry-go-round” of the system, claiming that a “whole industry” was devoted to defending the rights of individuals intent on causing harm.Emad Al Swealmeen, 32, reportedly arrived from the Middle East in 2014 and had an application for asylum rejected the following year, but remained in the UK.Al Swealmeen died in the blast in a taxi outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital shortly before 11am on Remembrance Sunday.According newspaper reports, Ms Patel told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

46K+
Followers
103K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy