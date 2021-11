A friend of mine called me up and asked me whether he should return to college after three years of professional work. I understand his point of view. It is easy to say that you will leave behind a life you worked so hard for and go back to books. We all get used to the idea of financial independence so much that only a few of us manage to take a break from the workforce and pursue further education. Also, in all honesty, you do not have to necessarily pursue it. There are, however, certain things you should consider when such a thought does come to your mind.

