Never underestimate the power of a symbiote. Over the weekend, Venom: Let There Be Carnage crossed the $200 million mark at the domestic box office. That makes it just the second film since the pandemic began to earn that much money in the U.S. alone. (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the other). Those numbers are all the more impressive when you consider that the first Venom movie, released in late 2018 when the theatrical landscape was totally different, grossed $213.5 million in theaters. So the sequel has a chance to tie or surpass the original, in the middle of the Covid era. No wonder Sony is so bullish on continuing to mine Spider-Man comics for more spinoff superhero movies.

MOVIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO