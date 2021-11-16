ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPDATE 1-NNPC head sees Nigeria overcoming oil output issues by end of December

By Reuters Staff
 7 days ago

(Adds background and detail)

DUBAI, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s crude oil and condensate output is now about 1.8 million barrels per day and is likely to overcome production issues seen last month by the end of December, the head of state petroleum company NNPC said on Tuesday.

Africa’s largest oil producer suffered a drop in output last month, according to OPEC figures, despite an agreement by the group and its allies to raise output.

Speaking at an industry event, he said the country’s condensate output is about 350,000 barrels per day, implying crude production of about 1.55 million barrels per day. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Writing by Nadine Awadalla; Editing by Edmund Blair, Kirsten Donovan)

