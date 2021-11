When I became aware of the problems around the proposed waste water management plan for the Lakeside development, I was astounded to discover that the existing wastewater plant in Trappe is already epically failing, and has been for many years. That the plan is to tie in the first 120 housing units to that already polluting plant. One of the Planning board members said yes, “but it’s legal.” I’m disheartened; how can we allow pollution to be legal?

DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO