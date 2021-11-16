ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cryptos On Nov. 16: Bitcoin, Ether Slide As Bearish Sentiment Weighs On Market

By Anjali Kochhar
 7 days ago
The crypto market saw bearish sentiment deepening Tuesday, with top coins including Bitcoin and Ethereum plunging in value. BinanceCoin and XRP also saw downward pressure. The global crypto market cap slid 64.96% in the 24 hours ending 2.21 a.m. ET CoinMarketCap...

