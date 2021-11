Solar manufacturer JinkoSolar yesterday announced its Tiger Neo, n-type TOPCon bifacial modules will be used by the state-owned China National Petroleum Company in its first ‘solar-powered oilfield.’ A press release issued by Jinko yesterday stated the use of PV panels “marks the beginning of a new, greener era for the oil and gas sector,” and added “solar-for-oil is a win-win in terms of emission reduction.” Quoted in the statement, Jinko VP Dany Qian said the use of solar will “help build a greener future for oil production.” The solar plant will have a capacity of 200 MW and will be located in Yumen, in western Gansu province.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 14 HOURS AGO