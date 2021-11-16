ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Rate worries cap gains in FTSE 100, Vodafone up on earnings beat

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* FTSE 100 up 0.1%, FTSE 250 flat

Nov 16 (Reuters) - London’s FTSE 100 inched up on Tuesday, as strong results from telecoms company Vodafone and spirits maker Diageo outweighed worries about interest rate hikes after strong jobs data.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1%. Vodafone jumped 3.9% to the top of the index after raising its forecast for this year’s free cash flow and reporting a 6.5% growth in adjusted core earnings in the first half.

Data showed British employers added 160,000 workers to their payrolls in October, the first month after the end of the UK’s furlough scheme, and the unemployment rate fell more than expected in the third quarter, cementing expectations of a rate hike in December.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Monday he was very uneasy about the inflation outlook.

Sterling gained strength, weighing on dollar earners such as British American Tobacco, Reckitt Benckiser and Unilever.

Johnnie Walker whisky maker Diageo added 2.2% after setting higher medium-term growth targets, offsetting losses of other export-oriented stocks.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index was flat.

UK’s largest commercial property firm Land Securities Group added 1.4% after reporting a swing to half-year profit, as it recovers from the pandemic which battered its key Central London-focused office portfolio. (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rates will ‘have to rise’ if jobs market rebound continues apace – MPC member

UK interest rates “will have to rise” if Britain’s jobs market remains buoyant, according to a Bank of England policymaker.Jonathan Haskel, one of nine members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), said rate-setters would have to remain “vigilant” on rising wages and the wider jobs market as the UK faces the highest inflation for a decade.In a speech at the University of Glasgow’s Adam Smith Business School, he said that much of the current cost of living pressures were out of the Bank’s control, though they should only be temporary.But he stressed concerns that wage growth could exceed productivity...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vodafone#Ftse#European#Data#Bank Of England#British American#Unilever#Land Securities Group
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) inched 0.62% higher to $160.69 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.17% to 4,690.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.55% to 35,813.80. Johnson & Johnson closed $19.23 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company achieved on August 20th.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE closes with gains as oil majors boosted by crude rebound

The FTSE 100 upstaged its European counterparts after a rebound in oil prices helped to boost shares in BP and Shell.The oil majors and London’s mining firms were among the day’s strongest performers after both crude and iron ore saw upticks in value.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “European markets have seen a rather mixed session, with the FTSE 100 outperforming on the back of a recovery in the oil price, which is supporting the oil majors, while a rise in iron ore prices is helping to support the miners, with Rio Tinto and BHP both...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow's nearly 150-point climb led by gains for shares of Travelers, Goldman Sachs

Powered by strong returns for shares of Travelers and Goldman Sachs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is climbing Tuesday afternoon. Shares of Travelers (TRV) and Goldman Sachs (GS) are contributing about a quarter of the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 148 points higher (0.4%). Travelers's shares have risen $3.70, or 2.4%, while those of Goldman Sachs have risen $9.26, or 2.3%, combining for an approximately 85-point bump for the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the gain are Chevron (CVX) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Merck (MRK) A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Reuters

Dollar rests after Powell push, NZ rates in focus

SYDNEY, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The dollar paused for breath on Wednesday after surging with bets on higher rates when Jerome Powell was picked for a second term as Federal Reserve chair, while the New Zealand dollar was on edge ahead of a central bank decision on a rate-hike path.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Nikkei slips as growth stocks unsettled by Fed outlook

TOKYO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei fell on Wednesday, as growth-oriented stocks took a beating from worries the U.S. Federal Reserve might speed up policy tightening to cope with the rising spectre of inflation. U.S. President Joe Biden on Monday nominated Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for a second...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian currencies weaken, Thai baht leads losses

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0205 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 115.140 115.12 -0.02 Sing dlr 1.367 1.365 -0.12 Taiwan dlr 27.794 27.809 +0.05 Korean won 1189.600 1189.7 +0.01 Baht 33.220 33.08 -0.42 Peso 50.560 50.57 +0.02 Rupiah 14265.000 14255 -0.07 Rupee 74.423 74.4225 +0.00 Ringgit 4.207 4.197 -0.24 Yuan 6.392 6.3923 +0.01 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 115.140 103.24 -10.34 Sing dlr 1.367 1.3209 -3.35 Taiwan dlr 27.794 28.483 +2.48 Korean won 1189.600 1086.20 -8.69 Baht 33.220 29.96 -9.81 Peso 50.560 48.01 -5.04 Rupiah 14265.000 14040 -1.58 Rupee 74.423 73.07 -1.82 Ringgit 4.207 4.0200 -4.44 Yuan 6.392 6.5283 +2.14 (Compiled by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
ShareCast

London pre-open: Stocks seen up but Covid woes to cap gains

London stocks were set to rise at the open on Monday following losses at the end of last week, but gains were expected to be muted amid concerns about rising Covid cases in Europe. The FTSE 100 was called to open 12 points higher at 7,235. CMC Markets analyst Michael...
STOCKS
ShareCast

London midday: FTSE gains as telecoms stocks boosted by deal news

London stocks were still in the black by midday on Monday, helped along by strength in the telecoms sector, but gains were unspectacular amid worries about tightening restrictions in Europe. The FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,247.19. Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor, said: "There is some...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

231K+
Followers
243K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy