Evan Gilyard's 28 points spark Kansas City's upset of Missouri

TV: SEC Network Plus (online only) About Kansas City: The Roos have lost two games to start the 2021-22 season, falling 71-56 to Minnesota on Nov. 9 and suffering a 89-57 defeat to Iowa on Nov. 12. Josiah Allick, a 6-foot-8 forward, was a first team selection in the Summit League preseason poll after averaging 15.0 points and 6.0 rebounds last season. He played all 40 minutes against the Golden Gophers and had 21 points, five rebounds and two blocks, but only had four points and three rebounds in 21 minutes of playing time (he had four fouls) against the Hawkeyes. Kansas City had scoring spread all around in that second game, with eight players finishing with at least five points and nine playing at least 17 minutes. The Roos like to play slow under third year coach Billy Donlon, with an adjusted tempo rating of 67.0 on KenPom, which ranks 339th among 358 teams. Kenpom ranks the Roos No. 263 overall.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO