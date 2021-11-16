ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Evan Gilyard's 28 points spark Kansas City's upset of Missouri

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 7 days ago

Evan Gilyard II scored 28 points with six 3-pointers Monday as Kansas City stunned Missouri 80-66 in a battle of cross-state programs at Columbia, Mo. The upset snapped a 15-game losing streak for the Roos (1-2) against Power 5 opponents. They claimed their second straight victory against Missouri after the cross-state...

