That’s the word you can use to describe this team and their win tonight. With this win, the Suns now have their longest winning streak since the 2010 season, at nine games. In a game where both teams struggled offensively throughout, and stars came out to play at the end, the Suns were able to show why they are Championship contenders and that they know what it takes to win games where they don’t play well.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO