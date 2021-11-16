ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Train hits van in Pakistan, killing 3, injuring 7 students

 7 days ago

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Authorities say a passenger train has crashed into a college van at an unmanned railway crossing in eastern...

abc17news.com

2 migrants killed, 19 injured in van crash in Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Police say two people were killed and 19 injured when a van packed with migrants overturned in eastern Serbia. Police said Sunday the accident occurred late Saturday near the border with Bulgaria and that the Serb driver of the vehicle was arrested on suspicion that he illegally smuggled the migrants into Serbia. Police say 22 people were in the van when it hit a post and then overturned at high speed. They said the driver tried to evade a police checkpoint. Four migrants suffered serious injuries.
ACCIDENTS
WCAX

1 killed when train hits car at Royalton crossing

ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An Amtrak train slammed into a car in Royalton on Tuesday, killing the driver of the car. It happened at about 11:30 a.m. Police say the car was crossing the tracks at an intersection not marked with gates. The driver was the only person in the...
ROYALTON, VT
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Law student from Pittsburgh killed by train in Vermont

ROYALTON, Vt. — A driver who died after being hit by an Amtrak train had crossed the tracks, backed into a driveway to turn around, and was attempting to cross back when he was hit, investigators in Vermont said Wednesday. The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the...
VERMONT STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force student pilot killed in Texas air base training mishap now identified

Second Lt. Anthony D. Wentz, a student pilot killed Friday morning in what Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas is calling a mishap between two trainer aircraft on a runway, graduated from Falcon High School in 2016 and told The Gazette a few weeks before accepting his diploma that he wanted to follow in his father footsteps as a pilot.
TEXAS STATE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hngn.com

Woman Forest Guard Loses Life After Getting Mauled to Death by Notorious Tigress on a Reserve

A female forest guard was fatally attacked by a notorious tigress on the reserve while doing her duties. The attacker was identified as Maya, a ten-year-old tigress living on the reserve in Chandrapur, Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR). Swati Dhumane, 46, was fatally killed when she was going about her duties on the reserve, not knowing she'd be one of the tigress' victims.
ACCIDENTS
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

BA149 passenger: The Government is lying, I remember what I saw

A businessman who spent four-and-a-half months held hostage after his British Airways flight landed in Kuwait as it was being invaded by Iraq in 1990 has rejected the Government’s apology over the incident, saying: It’s a lie and a cover-up. Barry Manners was a 24-year-old businessman about to embark on...
ECONOMY
The Independent

100 days since Taliban gained control: The Afghan women and children subsisting on raw flour facing toughest winter yet

While the bitterly cold weather claims scores of lives in Afghanistan each winter, many fear this year will be far deadlier than others due to the nation grappling with its worst food crisis since records started.Abdullah*, an eight-year-old boy living in the Taliban-seized country, is already feeling the grave effects of the humanitarian crisis.“We have bread and sometimes rice, but never meat and fruit,” he tells The Independent. “We have so much less food than before and it makes me worried. Sometimes, when we don’t have food I go to sleep without eating anything.”Zarghuna, his mother, says the family have...
MIDDLE EAST
Birmingham Star

114 jawans killed 1,200 Chinese soldiers in battle of Rezang LA, says Rajnath Singh

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): Praising the courage and bravery showed by Kumaon Battalion in Rezang LA against Chinese soldiers, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said, "The miracle done by 124 jawans of the Kumaon Battalion can never be forgotten.""On November 18, when I went to Rezang LA, I was told that 114 of jawans were martyred, but they killed over 1,200 Chinese soldiers," said Singh at Shaheed Samman Yatra in Pithoragarh.
MILITARY
AFP

Two of the 17 N.American hostages abducted in Haiti are freed

Two of the 17 North Americans who were abducted by a Haitian gang in mid-October have been freed, the church that they were affiliated with said Sunday, reporting that they were "in good spirits." "Only limited information can be provided, but we are able to report that the two hostages who were released are safe, in good spirits, and being cared for," said US-based Christian Aid Ministries in a statement on its website. The missionaries and family members -- a group of 16 Americans and one Canadian -- were abducted October 16 while returning from an orphanage in an area east of the capital Port-au-Prince controlled by one of Haiti's most powerful crime gangs. Christian Aid Ministries has said the hostages are 12 adults aged 18 to 48, and five children ranging in age from eight months to 15 years.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

