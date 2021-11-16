ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian reporters accused of sparking tensions granted bail

By WASBIR HUSSAIN - Associated Press
 7 days ago

GAUHATI, India (AP) — Two Indian journalists who were detained on charges of inciting communal violence after tweeting that religious attacks on Muslims were worse than...

BBC

Tripura violence: India court grants bail to detained journalists

An Indian court has granted bail to two journalists who were detained in India's north-eastern state of Tripura for "spreading communal disharmony". They were reporting on religious tensions in Tripura following recent attacks on mosques and properties owned by Muslims. Journalists and media right groups had criticised their detention and...
