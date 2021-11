Twitter is known for its ability to give anyone a voice. The social media monster is now taking a new approach to stay on top, and recently have established a dedicated ‘Crypto’ team, led by Tess Rinearson. She explained that the “new team is focused on crypto, blockchains, and other decentralized technologies” within the crypto world. Lets take a look at what Twitter has said thus far, and what they have in store for the future.

