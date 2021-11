I have recently been playing around with iscsi library to get some comparison performance numbers and I'm little surprised how much slower it is from FC. I have a dedicated lab setup where no other workloads come to play and in my tests FC ends being 50% faster than iscsi. In both cases have NVME storage behind which in other conditions (general linux) has been giving me 550MB/s on read/write under stress, but on hpux I'm tapping out at 50MB/s on iscsi. I use poor men's test commands such as dd or prealloc to compare results between different configs. My goal isn't to really get metrics on the storage appliance, but rather comparison on metrics between FC and Iscsi under same/similar conditions.

COMPUTERS ・ 15 HOURS AGO