ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google Pixel Fold may have been put on the back burner

By Jon Mundy
Trusted Reviews
Trusted Reviews
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WHGZc_0cy1O1T700

Google may have ditched or delayed plans to launch a Pixel Fold phone, if supply chain rumours are to be believed.

There’s been a fair amount of hype concerning a potential Google foldable, with all signs pointing to the tantalising prospect of a pure Android Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 rival.

Now Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) claims that “Google has decided not to bring the Pixel Fold to market”. Or at least, not in 2021, and not during the first half of 2022.

You might think that a new phone arriving in the dregs of 2021 might be rather unlikely now anyway. But DSCC had previously claimed that the Google Pixel Fold could launch before the end of 2021, hence the inclusion of that seemingly unnecessary detail.

According to those supply chain sources, Google doesn’t believe that its foldable phone would be sufficiently competitive. It’s claimed that the Google Pixel Fold wouldn’t have been able to match the Fold 3’s in-display selfie camera, and that its cameras wouldn’t have been up to the standard of the Pixel 6 Pro (pictured) or Pixel 6.

We’re tempted to point out that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3’s in-display selfie camera wasn’t very good, and that its main cameras were far from state of the art. But we’ll move on.

It still seems likely that Google will launch a foldable phone at some point, quite possibly in the second half of 2022. The announcement of Android 12L last month seems custom made for the foldable form factor, and that’s due to roll out in early 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ross Young
howtogeek.com

What Is Car Key on Android, and How Does It Work?

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
NFL
gsmarena.com

Google Pixel 6 in for review

Google introduced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro last month and offically came back to the flagship game. We already reviewed the Pro variant, and now we have the vanilla model with us. Our unit comes in the Stormy Black color, but you also can buy one in Sorta Seafoam or Kinda Coral shades.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Back Burner#The Google Pixel Fold#Dscc Weekly Review
Forbes

Best Google Pixel 6 Deals

Has Google’s new flagship phone caught your eye? Here’s everything you need to know about the Google Pixel 6, as well as your chance to take a personalised look at the best deals on the market right now. Latest Google Pixel 6 Deals. Google Pixel 6 Specs And Features. Google’s...
CELL PHONES
The Next Web

The Pixel Fold may not match the Pixel 6’s camera, and that’s good news

We’ve been hearing rumors about a ‘Pixel Fold‘ for years now, but leaks have ramped up lately, suggesting Google may finally be ready to unveil it early next year. But if the latest leaks turn out to be true, the Pixel Fold may not be quite as premium a device as many were expecting — and might not be such a bad thing.
CELL PHONES
mobilesyrup.com

Google’s Pixel 6 series may get face unlock in future update

The rumoured face unlock feature for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro may arrive in a future update, like one of Google’s regular Pixel feature drops. According to an XDA Recognized Developer who goes by ‘Freak07’ (@mile_freak07 on Twitter), Pixel 6 devices still include code related to face unlock in the ‘PowerHAL’ config file. In a series of tweets, Freak07 said that Google added a tool for face unlock to the config file under the internal codename ‘Tuscany’ back in July.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
Trusted Reviews

Google Pixel 6 starts receiving Adaptive Sound update

Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro users are reporting the appearance of a new Adaptive Sound feature. We say ‘new’, but in truth Pixel owners have been enjoying Adaptive Sound since last December, when it rolled out as a suite of updates to older Pixel phones. That’s why it was a little strange to see the feature missing from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro at launch.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

Google reportedly cancels orders with suppliers for Pixel Fold

According to a report from DSCC (Digital Supply Chain Consultants), Google has confirmed to multiple supply chain sources that its “Pixel Fold” has been shelved and won’t be released to market. Though some outlets are reporting a cancellation, the report doesn’t clearly specify whether the Pixel Fold is actually cancelled or delayed indefinitely.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Android 12 on Galaxy S21 is ready to go, Samsung says

Samsung is ready to bring Android 12 to its Galaxy S21 range of smartphones, according to one of the people in charge of the beta. Samsung has been testing the Android 12 Beta with customers for a number of weeks and now a company representative says there’ll be no more beta updates beyond the current fourth version.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

When is Android 12 coming to Realme phones?

Android 12 has started rolling out to smartphones, starting with Google’s own Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. But, what about Realme phones?. Realme phones actually run their own software based on the Android operating system. It’s called Realme UI. This year, the UI will be in its third iteration with Realme UI 3.0 taking notes from the latest major Android update, Android 12.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Oppo Find X4 series could feature blisteringly fast 125W charger

The forthcoming Oppo Find X4 series will reportedly come with a 125W charger, which would make it one of the fastest charging smartphones on the market. We were big fans of the Oppo Find X3 Pro and the Oppo Find X3 Neo, both of which bundled in rapid 65W wired chargers. Both stood in stark contrast to their iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21 contemporaries, both of which feature much slower charging support and a lack of a charging brick in the box.
CELL PHONES
Trusted Reviews

Trusted Reviews

1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. We do this by employing experienced expert reviewers, who thoroughly test everything they recommend, to explain what’s best for most people. It’s that simple. Today, our team assesses over 1,000 products a year, making us one of the most influential reviews websites. Earning our audience’s trust is central to what we do – it’s in our name after all

 https://www.trustedreviews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy