Kerala Blasters or Chennaiyin FC - Which ISL club has lost the most number of matches?

goal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe eighth season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is upon as a brand new campaign of the league is all set to start on Friday, November 19 in Goa. In a repeat of last season's opening day fixture, Kolkata giants ATK Mohun Bagan face Kerala Blasters. One of the most...

www.goal.com

goal.com

Jamshedpur FC: ISL 2021-22 fixtures, squad, strengths, weaknesses and star players

Owen Coyle has a monumental task at hand of helping Jamshedpur reach their first ever ISL play-offs this season. Jamshedpur FC are yet to make a mark in the Indian Super League (ISL) as they continue to wait for their first play-off appearance. They have had their moments but have lacked the consistency which would see them finish in the top-four after the league stage.
firstsportz.com

Indian Super League: How could Kerala Blasters line-up in the 2021/22 season?

Kerala Blasters are back in the Indian Super League with a fresh look team and a new coach after a forgettable season. As they start on a new adventure under the tutelage of Serbian coach Ivan Vukomanovic, the Blasters are keen to rectify all of last season’s wrongs. The Indian Super League’s new season is coming, and Kerala Blasters will be hoping to improve their fate this time around and progress to the playoffs.
90min.com

ISL 2020/21: A look at the foreign players of Mumbai City FC

The 2021/22 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to start soon with the competition scheduled to kick-off on 19 November, with ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters FC in the opener. Mumbai City FC come into this years edition as the defending champions having won not...
90min.com

ISL 2021/22: 3 important matches in November to look forward to

The 2021/22 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to start soon with the competition scheduled to kick-off on 19 November, with ATK Mohun Bagan taking on Kerala Blasters FC in the opener. November will see a number of top games take place in the ISL, and here...
TheConversationAU

Does batting second in T20 world cup cricket offer a crucial advantage? A statistics professor explains

While Australian cricket fans celebrate their team’s triumph at the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the tournament’s results have sparked a debate over whether the team that bats second has a potentially match-winning advantage before a ball is even bowled. Of the 45 matches played at the tournament, 29 (around 64%) were won by the team batting second. Put another way, teams batting second won almost twice as many matches as teams batting first. Some critics have gone as far as to suggest teams can “win on a coin toss” when deciding which side will bat first. There are a...
firstsportz.com

Indian Super League 2021/22: Playing Careers of ISL club Managers

Since the very beginning of the ISL in 2014 we have seen some great managers who came in to conquer with their respective teams and have also not failed to deliver results. Let us have a look at the playing careers of all the current managers who are currently in charge of the 11 ISL teams.
The Independent

England unlikely to get a World Cup warm-up in before Qatar 2022 – Southgate

Gareth Southgate admits England could go into next winter’s World Cup cold with a pre-tournament friendly unlikely given the tight time frame.The Premier League announced last week it will pause the season after the weekend of November 12-13 2022, with the World Cup in Qatar kicking off just over a week later.The final takes place on December 18, with the Carabao Cup fourth round scheduled days later and the Premier League campaign restarting on Boxing Day.Qualification: secured ✅The #ThreeLions are heading to next year's @FIFAWorldCup! pic.twitter.com/x6cgOojZph— England (@England) November 15, 2021Whereas most pre-tournament camps would allow time for two or...
goal.com

ISL: From Ahmed Jahouh to Rowllin Borges - Which player has made the most number of passes in ISL history?

Apart from the usual suspects, there are quite a few surprising names in the top 10 list... Passing is one of the basic elements in football. The perfect pass has to have the right weight on it, direction, and timing. If any of the three is missing, then it is unlikely to find its target. As football has evolved over the years, so has the art of passing the ball.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Unfazed by bio-bubble challenges Chennaiyin FC 'ready to go' in ISL

Bambolim (Goa) [India], November 17 (ANI): Ahead of the start of Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22, Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Sabir Pasha feels bio-bubble fatigue won't be a problem for the side having already played the showpiece event last year in a similar situation. Two-time champions Chennaiyin FC will launch...
goal.com

South Africa can go to Fifa but Ghana victory won't change, says Asante-Twum

The GFA official speaks on calls for a replay of the Group G matchday six fixture between the two nations. Ghana Football Association communications director Henry Asante-Twum believes South Africa’s protest for match-fixing following the Black Stars’ 1-0 victory over Bafana Bafana in the 2022 World Cup qualifier, will lead nowhere.
goal.com

‘It is complicated’ – Neymar retirement talk puzzles Brazil team-mate Danilo

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has suggested that he will walk away from international football after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Danilo admits that comments from Neymar regarding his international future with Brazil have made things “complicated”, with any revelations from the Paris Saint-Germain superstar being turned into a scandal.
AFP

Football industry embraces crypto as Messi helps 'fan tokens' take off

When Paris Saint-Germain signed Lionel Messi, the salary package included something previously unheard of for a player -- a one-off payment, understood to be worth around one million euros ($1.15m), made in PSG 'fan tokens'. It was the result of a partnership signed by the French giants in 2018 with Socios.com which sees fans use a cryptocurrency called 'chiliz' to buy tokens allowing them to vote on issues related to the club. These issues have tended to be rather mundane, for example Juventus asking what music they should play in their stadium, but the concept has caught on. The company has grown quickly since signing its first partnerships with PSG and Juventus to being involved with 56 football clubs and around 100 sports teams worldwide, says CEO Alexandre Dreyfus.
