Honda Jazz gets range-topping new £24,845 EX Style trim level

By James Fossdyke
motor1.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonda has revealed a new range-topping EX Style trim level for its popular Jazz supermini, with prices starting at just under £25,000. Rather than fitting any mechanical changes, Honda has marked the EX Style out with its high level of standard specification and black styling upgrades. Externally, the EX...

uk.motor1.com

thedetroitbureau.com

Honda, Hyundai, Ram and Porsche Top New “Best Brand” Listing

Buying a vehicle in today’s climate can be a daunting proposition so making certain you make the best possible choice is important — despite market restrictions. A new study out shows Honda, Hyundai, Ram and Porsche are the dealerships to check out first, according to the latest “Best Vehicle Brand” award from U.S. News & World Report.
CARS
RideApart

The New Honda CB150X Is A Baby ADV Ready To Explore

Normally, when you think of adventure bikes, rugged, off-road ready machines such as the KTM 790 Adventure come to mind. I mean, of course, adventure bikes need to be ready for anything ranging from highway stints to off-road terrain, right? Well, as it would turn out, adventure can mean many different things. You see, in Indonesia and other densely populated Asian countries, riding in the urban jungle could be seen as an adventure in itself.
CARS
Autoblog

Honda, Hyundai top car residual value / depreciation awards list

J.D. Power announced its 2022 U.S. ALG Residual Value awards Thursday, with Honda and Hyundai topping the charts at three models apiece in the industry-standard study. The term "residual" is an industry projection of how well a car will hold its resale value three years from the original purchase date – a key metric in calculating lease costs and projecting new-car depreciation.
ECONOMY
Roanoke Times

2022 Sonic Gray Pearl Honda CR-V EX

CARS
Roanoke Times

2016 Urban Titanium Metallic Honda CR-V EX-L

*At Duncan's Hokie Honda, you'll work with sales people who have your best interest at heart. That's because they're not paid on commission, so they can simply focus on getting you the car you need. *All New Car Customers get a 10-year/200,000-mile drivetrain warranty. At No Charge!!. *Looking for an...
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2022 Lunar Silver Metallic Honda Pilot EX-L

CARS
Roanoke Times

2022 Radiant Red Metallic Honda CR-V EX-L

BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

What’s New With the 2022 Honda Pilot?

What’s new with the 2022 Honda Pilot? The popular SUV received a few upgrades for the new model year. A few of the changes are from a difference in trim levels. Some trims have been completely dropped from the lineup, making the base model a bit more expensive. Will the new features make the 2022 Pilot worth a little extra cash?
CARS
Carscoops

Toyota Gives 2022 RAV4 Some Minor Styling Updates And A New SE Hybrid Trim

The Toyota RAV4 is the best-selling crossover in America and it’s getting a handful of updates for the 2022 model year. The biggest change is the addition of a new SE Hybrid variant, which aims to appeal to value conscious consumers who want something sportier than the standard hybrid, but cheaper than the XSE Hybrid.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Honda Accord: Which Trim Level Should You Buy?

The 2022 Honda Accord doesn’t change much for this year. Our verdict on the best trim level for the midsized sedan. Honda‘s Accord has been around for the better part of several decades. Moreover, it’s always been in close competition with cars like the well-loved Toyota Camry. That said, it offers much the same levels of comfort, safety, and features as the other Japanese sedan. However, only one is the Goldilocks trim level, the best blend of values and features. Time to sort out which trim level that is.
BUYING CARS
Roanoke Times

2016 Modern Steel Metallic Honda Pilot EX-L w/Navigation

BUYING CARS
Autoblog

2022 Toyota Camry adds Nightshade trim to Hybrid range

Toyota tweaked the Camry formula for 2021 with small but numerous changes, after the splashy additions of the TRD trim and all-wheel drive in 2020. The 2021 model dropped the base L trim and added an XSE trim that combined the SE’s sportier appearance, suspension, and steering with some of the premium interior features from the XLE. Different trims got revised front fascias so they could be told apart, for those who keep track of Camry design. And Toyota added its latest Toyota’s Safety Sense driver-assist suite, with access to features like adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go capability, lane-centering, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high-beam headlights and a rear-seat reminder.
BUYING CARS
RideApart

The 2022 Honda Scoopy SH350i Gets Minor Updates In Europe

Scoopy fans rejoice, there is a mild update. In the last update, Big ‘H’ gave the market a larger displacement engine and a substantial redesign. Now, however, it’s a more mild improvement to the lineup, in the form of some new colors and a “Sporty Edition” to spice things up.
CARS
Autoblog

2022 Toyota RAV4 gets cheaper sporty Hybrid trim

The Toyota RAV4 celebrates its 25th anniversary in the U.S. market next year. The crossover that started it all, including giving us the word "crossover," won't stop being a sales success, having minted its ten millionth unit last year. For the moment, Toyota hasn't announced a special model, but we know the carmaker likes to celebrate the milestone with anniversary cars. Until we get more info, the changes for the 2022 RAV4 start with a new SE Hybrid trim. Parked in the tiny space between the XLE and XSE Hybrids, the SE is for buyers who want a little more sport and style than the XLE offers but not all the opulence of the XSE. Considering there's not even $2,000 between the MSRPs of the XLE and XSE, we look forward to finding out how the SE splits the difference.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Get the Affordable Honda Pilot Trims Before They’re Gone

If you want a cheaper Honda Pilot model, then get ready to hustle. Two of the lower-priced 2021 Honda Pilot models are being dropped from the 2022 lineup. So, the 2022 Honda Pilot is starting with quite the price increase. Lower Honda Pilot trims are getting dropped. If you are...
CARS
motor1.com

2023 Toyota BZ4X debuts with estimated 250-mile range, up to 215 bhp

After unveiling the design of the bZ4X in October, Toyota is now revealing the full specs for the brand's new electric vehicle. It reaches dealers in mid-2022 as a 2023 model year product. The bZ4X rides on Toyota's e-TNGA platform that's specifically for electric vehicles. The lithium-ion battery pack is...
CARS
AutoExpress

New Honda Civic 2022 review

This is one of the biggest improvements we’ve seen from a new Civic in its near-50-year history. The drive is better than the look, but we like the car’s new-found quality, a bit more space and the blend of comfort and fun behind the wheel. It all bodes well for UK cars next year, as long as going hybrid doesn’t push prices too far from where the current car is.
CARS
motor1.com

Kia Design boss hints EV6 GT will indirectly replace the stinger

Rumours about the Stinger going the way of the dodo have been swirling around for a while, but Kia still gave its sporty grand tourer a facelift in 2020. Latest reports from South Korea are claiming the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe competitor will be going out of production at the start of the second quarter next year. The Sohari Plant in Gwangmyeong where the GT is made will be overhauled to accommodate the assembly of hybrid and electric vehicles.
CARS

